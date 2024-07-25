Oceania Cruises Unwraps Holiday Voyages Through 2026

Oceania Cruises, the upmarket, boutique line known for its cuisine and destination-rich itineraries, announced a series of holiday season cruises through 2026. Forty-plus voyages on multiple ships offer guests a wide range of global itineraries.

Holiday cruisers can choose from itineraries spanning the Caribbean, South America, East Asia, Africa, the South Pacific, and even Antarctica, on voyages as short as 7 days and as long as 30-plus.

Each of the line’s ships will be adorned with holiday decor and offer many events and activities designed to celebrate the season, such as Christmas carolers entertaining guests as they embark their ship and special stage productions on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Oceania Christmas Voyages

Also, a gala brunch will delight cruisers on New Year’s Day, following the festive Champagne New Year’s Eve celebrations. Ships will hold lighting ceremonies each night at the menorahs displayed onboard, and string quartets will perform in various venues.

“Leave the stress of the season behind at home when you board Oceania Cruises’ ships and relax and enjoy as lavish festivities are planned, sumptuous meals are cooked, and decadent drinks are poured,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“There’s no better place to spend the holidays than in your home away from home aboard our beautiful ships,” added Del Rio.

All holiday season cruises can be booked with the line’s “simply More” package of added-value amenities. These include wine, beer, and champagne during lunch and dinner; and shore excursion credits, which vary by cruise length. Also covered in the special fares are all meals in specialty restaurants and a WiFi package.

Among the many itineraries scheduled to operate in the upcoming 2024-25 holiday season is “Hidden Caribbean Coves,” a 10-day cruise roundtrip from Miami onboard the line’s newest ship, Vista, which entered service in May 2023.

Port calls on the sailing, which departs on December 17, 2024, include Guadeloupe, Antigua, St. Barts, and St. Lucia.

A longer voyage, the 32-day “Colonial Crowns” cruise aboard Riviera, journeys from Cape Town, South Africa, to Singapore with a departure date of December 11, 2024.

The cruise travels along the East African coast, where guests can celebrate Christmas Eve in Madagascar and New Year’s Eve in the Maldives.

Cruisers looking to experience Antarctica can book the 24-day “Antarctic and Patagonian Joy” voyage, sailing from Lima, Peru, to Buenos Aires aboard Marina. The cruise departs on December 21, 2024.

The sailing offers scenic cruising around Antarctica and a Drake Passage crossing, along with port calls on the South America coastline.

New-Build Allura to Sail Inaugural Holiday Voyage From Miami

Holiday cruises during the 2025-26 season offer voyages to exotic ports in the South Pacific, Caribbean, and to remote islands of the Indian Ocean.

Examples of cruise offerings include a 14-day “Holiday Havens” cruise sails roundtrip from Miami onboard Allura on December 21, 2025. Allura is the line’s new-build that will enter service in July 2025. She is the second in the line’s Allura class, following Vista.

The ship will call at ports in the ABC Islands — Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao, along with Antigua, where Allura will provide a late departure on New Year’s Eve.

Vista will sail a 17-day “Pacific and Island Holiday” cruise from Los Angeles to Miami, departing on December 20, 2025. Guests will spend Christmas Eve in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and enjoy a Panama Canal transit and a port call at Cartagena, Colombia.

A longer journey, the 24-day “Indian Ocean Opus,” will sail from Cape Town to Singapore onboard Sirena on December 2, 2025. Port calls will feature destinations in Africa, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Oceania Cruises is a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and currently operates eight ships on global itineraries.