Oceania Cruises Unveils Stage Shows for New Ship

Oceania Cruises took the wraps off three Broadway-style shows that will debut aboard its new Oceania Vista when the ship launches in May 2023. Another production will be added to the line-up later this year, with all four focused on lively music and dance themes.

Broadway-Style Productions on Tap

Upmarket, destination-centric line Oceania Cruises, a brand of Royal Caribbean Group, is putting the finishing touches on three stage productions set to be performed aboard the new-build Oceania Vista when she enters service on May 13. The ship, which is the first of two Allura class vessels the line is building, is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

The Broadway-caliber shows are Headliners, The Anchor Inn, and Into the Night. All three are audience-immersive, offering popular songs cruisers will want to sing along to. Britt Stewart, a choreographer for the hit TV show Dancing With the Stars, will lead the dance numbers featured in the show Into the Night.

Oceania Cruises Vista Inaugural Cast Back

Oceania Cruises’ President Frank A. Del Rio said, “Long renowned for our stunning design, exquisite culinary offerings and intriguing itineraries, it was time to put the same ‘wow’ into our entertainment programming. This new lineup is groundbreaking for us, and these three new productions are just the beginning. We are extremely excited to unveil our never-before-seen series of elevated entertainment for our guests to enjoy aboard Vista.”

High-Energy Music and Dance Shows

Into the Night was created as a high-energy combination of dance performances inspired by the excitement and glamour of the TV shows American Idol and Dancing With the Stars, and the Video Music Awards.

Headliners will be presented at a concert featuring pop songs and the work of artists such as Adele, Celine Dion, Cher and the Bee Gees, among others.

The Anchor Inn will feature UK-centric song and dance routines taking place in a West End pub. Cruisers will hear tunes made famous by artists such as Rod Stewart, Tom Jones and Dusty Springfield, to name a few. Later this year, a fourth production, The Music Triangle, will be added to the show schedule, focusing on the roots of music.

Vista Cruise Ship

Oceania Cruises’ Director of Artistic Theatrical Entertainment Kai Alan Carrier said, ”I’m honored to have the opportunity to develop innovative shows for Oceania Cruises, pushing limits on creativity and theatrics, assembling a star-studded team with credentials spanning television, movies, Broadway, the West End and beyond.”

Carrier added, “Knowing that our guests love recognizable songs and, more importantly, are lively and adventurous, I leaned forward with our offerings. The goal was to truly offer entertainment from a new perspective, which I know we have achieved.”

Inaugural Cruise Departs May 13

The 67,000 gross ton Oceania Vista will accommodate 1,200 guests when she sets sail in May. Her inaugural 7-day, Rome to Venice cruise departs May 13 and calls at Sorrento, Italy; Messina, Sicily; Argostoli and Corfu, Greece; and Dubrovnik and Zadar, Croatia.

The cruise line announced in February that celebrity chef and food personality Giada De Laurentiis will be godmother to the Oceania Vista. The christening and naming ceremony is slated for May 8 in Valletta, Malta.

The ship will spend her inaugural summer season in the Mediterranean before repositioning to PortMiami in fall 2023. The ship will operate a series of Caribbean cruises from Miami, returning to the Mediterranean in the spring of 2024.

Oceania Vista will feature all-balcony staterooms, solo cabins and four suite categories, Owner’s Suites (at a whopping 2,400 square feet), Vista Suites, Oceania Suites and Penthouse Suites, all with 24-hour butler service. The 11-deck ship will offer a dozen dining options. Oceania Vista’s sister ship, Oceania Allura, is scheduled to launch in 2025.