Oceania Cruises Unveils New Tropics and Exotics Voyages

Spanning 157 cruises across all continents, ranging in length from 7-200 hundred days, with 451 overnight stays, guests will have ample choice for cruising to exotic destinations with Oceania Cruises in 2024-2025.

The cruise line unveiled the new itineraries on October 31, 2022, which will open for bookings in a few days. The new voyages include first-time visits to remote and faraway destinations such as Tristan da Cunha, an island in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean between Africa and South America, as well as ports of call in Japan, Indonesia, and the Arabian Peninsula.

Oceania Cruises Offers Incredible Exploration Opportunities

Luxury cruise line Oceania Cruises unveiled its 2024-2025 cruise season today, offering more than enough chances to see the world in depth. No less than 157 voyages are on offer, ranging in length from a short seven-day cruise to an epic 200-night sailing, visiting a range of tropical and exotic destinations.

The Tropics & Exotics cruises will give guests 30-50% more time in port than other cruise lines, with an incredible 451 overnight stays during 123 voyages.

“This new collection of itineraries showcases iconic ports of call along with a wealth of opportunities to explore corners of the globe nearly untouched by tourism, and with seven brand-new or better-than-new ships, the journey will be just as rewarding as the destinations,” stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

In total, all cruises together will visit 300 destinations worldwide. Oceania Cruises aims to offer guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in specific regions, such as the Amazon, the coastal villages of Brazil, the Arabian Peninsula, Japan, and an epic circumnavigation of Australia.

Photo Credit: Ovidiu Curic / Shutterstock

These are unparalleled itineraries rarely offered by other cruise lines, and visiting exotic ports of call difficult to reach other than by cruise ship. More than a dozen ports of call in the various itineraries are completely new for Oceania cruises.

Oceania’s 2024-2025 season includes cruises to Indonesia and Papua New Guinea for those who wish to visit destinations that are out of the ordinary. There will also be cruises to the atolls of the South Pacific and even a cruise that will bring guests from Japan’s northern coast across the North Pacific Ocean to the Alaskan villages of Dutch Harbor, Kodiak, and Whittier.

The most special destination is a visit to Edinburgh of the Seven Seas on the island of Tristan da Cunha during a 200-day world cruise onboard Oceania Insignia. This remote island is as remote as they come, approximately halfway between South America and Africa, and one of the most challenging places to land in the world.

Season Highlights

There are more than enough highlights to choose from between the 157 cruises onboard one of Oceania Cruises ships.

In the Americas, cruises will visit the Caribbean, Mexico, and Panama Canal, including Bonaire, Dominica, and Guadeloupe. There will also be in-depth explorations of Patagonia in Argentina, cruises that travel up the Amazon River, and options exploring the Brazilian coastline and Uruguay.

Asia is back; besides Indonesia, Oceania Cruises will also visit India, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Taiwan and offer several cruises covering all aspects of fascinating Japanese destinations. This will be a welcome opportunity for travelers who have missed the destination with many cruise lines canceling sailings in Asia in recent months.

Photo Credit: Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock

Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific journeys reveal a blend off-the-beaten-track places such as the coast of Western Australia; Bluff, Gisborne, and Timaru in New Zealand; and islands in French Polynesia and Melanesia such as Champagne Bay in Vanuatu.

Oceania Cruises, a part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, operates six cruise ships, with a seventh under construction.

Bookings for the 2024-2025 Tropics & Exotics collection will open on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Ships include the 684-passenger, 30,277-gross-ton Regatta-class sister ships Regatta, Insignia, Nautica, and Sirena, the 1,238-passenger, 66,084-gross-ton Oceania-class Riviera and Marina, and from April 2023, the 66,084-gross-ton Vista.