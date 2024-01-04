Oceania Cruises Unveils New Africa, Asia Itineraries

Oceania Cruises, an upmarket line known for destination-immersion and culinary-focused sailings, revealed the itineraries of three new voyages that will explore the wonders of Asia and Africa in late 2024. Operated aboard the 1,250-guest Riviera, the cruises include a 59-day Grand Voyage from Barcelona to Singapore.

Guests Can Choose Grand Voyage, Two Cruise Segments

Exotic ports of call and bucket list destinations in Africa and Asia are the highlights of three exciting new voyages Oceania Cruises will debut in November 2024. The offering is actually one long itinerary of 59 days, and two segments of that same voyage, a 27-day and 32-day cruise.

Riviera will call at lesser-visited destinations, including West and East Africa ports such as Senegal, Gambia, Ghana, and Madagascar. Popular ports in Thailand and Malaysia figure prominently in the Asia portion of the cruise.

“These longer, destination-immersive voyages offer curious, well-traveled guests the chance to explore some of the most off-the-beaten-path ports in the world, all from the elegant surroundings of Riviera,” said Frank A Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“Sailing from Europe to Asia, via both coasts of Africa, is a true bucket list journey, combining iconic cities and unknown gems, with our incredible onboard service and the best value in luxury cruising, these voyages are hard to resist,” added Del Rio.

The 59-day sailing, “A Tale of Five Seas,” departs Barcelona on November 14, 2024, and concludes in Singapore on January 12, 2025. The itinerary features more than two dozen port calls, and overnight stays are planned in Walvis Bay, Namibia; Cape Town, South Africa; Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania; Male, Maldives; and Singapore.

Riviera (Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises)

Guests can join choose a 27-day version of the cruise, called “West African Rhythms,” embarking in Barcelona and debarking in Cape Town on December 11, 2024. The third option is to join the cruise in Cape Town on December 11, 2024 and remain onboard until the sailing ends in Singapore. This 32-day segment, called “Colonial Crowns,” calls at several Asian ports, including Phuket, Thailand; and Langkawi, Penang, Melaka, and Kuala Lumpur, all in Malaysia.

Guests who book the line’s “simply More” fares for the Grand Voyage or the shorter segments receive a shore excursion credit of up to $2,600 per stateroom, free roundtrip airfare and airport transfers; unlimited WiFi, and other perks and services.

Riviera Offers Food-Focused Experiences

Riviera is 66,084-gross ton, Marina-class ship that entered service in 2012. The ship is well known for her spacious accommodations, with a standard cabin measuring 291 square feet, and her focus on cuisine. The ship boasts one chef for every 10 guests.

Dining options include the Grand Dining Room, the Polo Grill steakhouse; Toscana, offering Italian dishes; Jacques, a French venue from Chef Jacques Pépin; Red Ginger, serving Asian cuisine; Terrace Cafe, with an international menu; and the Waves Grill buffet area.

Riviera (Photo Credit: Gary Bembridge / Flickr)

Several special dining opportunities are offered to guests. These include hosting a private party for up to 10 people in the opulent dining venue called Privée. Hosts can choose from several gourmet menus.

The cruise line’s partnership with Wine Spectator magazine and Moët & Chandon enables the ship to offer unique wine-pairing dinners. A six-course Dom Pérignon Experience, for instance, is a dinner that pairs Dom Pérignon vintages with cuisines such as Sakura Tea “Geisha Flower” Ice Cream and Lemon Caviar.

Oceania Cruises operates eight ships. The newest is Vista, the first of the line’s new Allura-class vessels, which launched in May 2023. The 1,200-guest, all-balcony ship was christened in a star-studded ceremony in Malta. Vista spent her first summer season in Europe and is now home-ported in Miami.