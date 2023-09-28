Oceania Cruises Unveils More Than 100 Itineraries for 2025

The culinary and destination-focused luxury cruise line Oceania Cruises has released its 2025 Summer Voyage Collection — with over 100 diverse itineraries slated for 2025, giving discerning travelers amazing options for outstanding getaways.

Oceania Cruises’ 2025 Summer Collection

Oceania Cruises, renowned for its exquisite cuisine and fascinating destinations, has announced its 2025 Summer Collection. This collection boasts 100+ journeys, including more than 40 Grand Voyages scheduled for 2025.

“2025 is slated to be our biggest year yet at Oceania Cruises with Allura’s maiden season and our first collection featuring all eight boutique ships on sale,” said Frank A. Del Rio, company president.

The cruise line plans is offering its guests an assorted selection of voyages comprised of over 70 unique journeys across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and other regions around the world.

“With our 2025 Summer Collection, we look forward to continuing to show why Oceania Cruises is acclaimed for its destination-rich itineraries by offering new ports of call and expanded service into highly sought-after regions,” Del Rio added.

The company’s 66,084-gross-ton Marina — with a capacity for 1,238 passengers — will divide its time between the Mediterranean, the western wine-producing regions, and colder parts of the planet, like Iceland, Greenland, and the Canadian Maritime provinces.

Marina (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, the 67,000-gross-ton Vista, which can hold up to 1,200 guests, will explore major urban centers in Scandinavia, the British Isles, as well as the precipitous Norwegian Fjords.

Allura (also 67,000 gross tons) — the latest addition to the company’s fleet and sister ship to Vista — will begin its inaugural Mediterranean sailing season in the summer of 2025.

Overall, Oceania Cruises’ 2025 summer season voyages will last anywhere from 7 to 57 days, providing vacation options for any length guests may desire.

Sample 2025 Voyage Itineraries

With more than 100 ports of call to choose from, guests booking with Oceania Cruises will not lack summer holiday options in 2025.

Highlights of upcoming cruises include over 100 overnight stays in vibrant cities like Seville, Jerusalem, Istanbul, Bordeaux, Antwerp, and Montreal, plus many more. Overnight stays give guests extra time to explore a destination, as well as intriguing points of interest nearby.

Riviera (Photo Credit: bvi4092 / Flickr)

Additionally, passengers will have the opportunity to explore 10 new boutique ports, including Cesme in Turkey, Kemi in Finland, Sibenik in Croatia, and others. These charming ports offer well-traveled passengers fresh opportunities to explore some of Europe’s most diverse treasures and wonders, which oftentimes are less frequented than other more famous ports of call where larger ships are commonly berthed.

Oceania Cruises will also embark on 11-15-day autumn voyages from New York City, Boston, and Montreal, with visits to popular St. Lawrence River destinations at the peak of the stunning fall foliage season.

The Miami-based cruise line is set to offer an impressive range of Iceland and Greenland itineraries too; with nine voyages in total. There will be two departures from New York and two from Montreal in July and August 2025.

The 670-passenger Regatta will spend its summer season in French Polynesia, Tahiti, Hawaii, and other spots in the South Pacific. Itineraries will last from 10-18 days.

Riviera will head to Alaska for the first time (and the first time for the cruise line in the Last Frontier), offering over a dozen expeditions to the 49th state’s glaciers and wild landscapes, with itineraries ranging from 7-12 days.

Oceania Cruises will also offer more than 40 European Grand Voyages, featuring an array of ports of call across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. A few of the extended 2025 Grand Voyages include routes from Abu Dhabi to Singapore; Miami to Rio De Janeiro; Santiago De Chile to Barcelona, and more.

Riviera (Photo Credit: Gary Bembridge / Flickr)

The Benefits of the simply MORE Program

Oceania Cruises tries to go the extra mile – beyond spectacular destinations – when it comes to providing travelers with an unparalleled global sailing experience.

The company’s simply MORE value initiative provides potential cruise passengers with many different booking advantages. Some of these perks include complimentary roundtrip airfare, seamless airport transfers, plus a shore excursion credit of up to $1,600 per stateroom.

Moreover, guests have the opportunity to savor a comprehensive beverage package while enjoying their lunches and dinners at onboard dining establishments. Some of the beverages available include first-class wines and tasty beers from around the globe.

The simply MORE program is set to enhance the cruise guest experience while also ensuring exceptional value for travelers interested in one or more of Oceania Cruises’ 2025 summer itineraries.