Oceania Cruises Touts Special Whisky For New Cruise Ship

Oceania Cruises has announced another big reveal tied to the launch of the upmarket line’s newest ship, Vista, and its 20th-anniversary celebration.

It’s a project that is sure to delight whisky connoisseurs who sail aboard the new build during her inaugural summer 2023 season.

Cruise Line Partners With Chapter 7 Whisky Brand

Oceania Cruises announced on April 20 that it has partnered with Scotland-based Chapter 7 Whisky to make available for sale a 20-year-old, small-batch cask of whisky – a total of just 304 bottles – aboard the 1,200-guest Vista as she cruises the Mediterranean this summer.

The ship, which is the first of two Allura-class vessels the line is building, is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa, Italy, and is set to be delivered to the line later this month. The partnership with Chapter 7 Whisky is part of the line’s agreement with cruise ship retail operator Harding+.

Oceania Cruises President Frank A. Del Rio said, ”We are excited about the immersive approach that Harding+ and Chapter 7 are bringing to the launch of Vista and the continuing celebrations of our 20th anniversary.”

To mark the production of the special cask, Harding+ has produced a film that tells the story of the whisky-making process, including the cask selection process, the bottling, and the palate test.

Chapter 7 Whisky Director of Operations Sebastian Harding said, “We are honored to bring our 20-year aged special cask to such a special occasion for Oceania Cruises. We believe a cask is like a character in a novel, where the best ones tug at the heartstrings and don’t let go. We believe our 304 specially curated bottles can play just that role of character for Vista’s guests, as they discover something special that perfectly complements their cruise experience.”

New Ship Will Be Christened on May 8 in Malta

The 67,000 gross-ton ship is designed to cater to upscale travelers and food and wine connoisseurs. Even the ship’s godmother reflects Vista’s focus on cuisine. The line in February revealed that celebrity chef and award-winning food personality Giada De Laurentiis will name the ship at the christening ceremony on May 8 in Valletta, Malta.

Following the naming event in Malta, Vista will depart May 13 on her 7-day inaugural cruise from Rome to Venice, calling at Sorrento, Italy; Messina, Sicily; Argostoli and Corfu, Greece; and Dubrovnik and Zadar, Croatia.

Render Courtesy: Oceania Cruises

Vista’s inaugural Mediterranean season is already sold out. In the fall, the new ship will reposition to PortMiami to offer Caribbean sailings through winter, visiting destinations such as Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Belize, St. Johns, Martinique, Barbados, Grenada, and others. The ship will return to the Mediterranean in the spring of 2024.

As the final touches are put into place on the new ship, Oceania Cruises, a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, is announcing some of the onboard programs guests can look forward to.

It recently revealed details about three major stage productions that will be offered. The Broadway-caliber shows are Headliners, The Anchor Inn, and Into the Night. All three are audience-immersive, offering popular songs cruisers will want to sing along to. Britt Stewart, a choreographer for the hit TV show Dancing With the Stars, will lead the dance numbers featured in the show Into the Night.

The cruise line’s second Allura-class ship will be named Allura and is slated to debut in 2025.