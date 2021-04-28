Oceania Cruises to Restart Operations in August

Despite the pressure parent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has been putting on the CDC to restart cruises in the US, Oceania Cruises is not holding back on planning cruises in other parts of the world.

Oceania Cruises announced it would start sailing in Northern Europe and Scandinavia from the Danish capital of Copenhagen this summer.

Marina will sail in August

The cruise lines’ 1250 passenger vessel Marina will be sailing from August on a series of voyages the line calls better than ever. The voyages that the line is planning to be operating are part of the line’s original itinerary for the vessel and are subject to change.

Voyages will be starting on August 29, 2021, in Copenhagen, although the cruise line’s website still shows cruises for earlier that month.

For the rest of the fleet, dates are still unclear, and itineraries will be evaluated for port availability and adjusted as needed closer to the sailing dates. However, cruises will resume on a phased-in basis backed up by the company’s SailSAFE health and safety program designed to protect guests, crew, and the communities the vessels will be sailing to.

Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises, said the following:

“The entire Oceania Cruises team is excited to now shift our focus to safely restarting operations and ultimately welcoming back our guests to begin exploring the world once again.”

While a restart is something that many past guests will welcome, there will be some changes to the program. The line has been hard at work on what it calls OceaniaNEXT.

What is OceaniaNEXT?

According to Bob Binder, guests will find a wide array of changes onboard the Marina this year once they step onboard. The line has implemented several enhancements to the already highly rated service onboard and culinary experience onboard, Bob Binder:

“Our guests have been waiting a long time for this moment. We know that when our guests return, we want to not just welcome them back to the Oceania Cruises they remember and cherish, but also to exceed their expectations by elevating the dining experiences and service levels.”

The enhancements the line has imagined include new dining experiences, menus, and a rejuvenation of the brand’s six ships. It also includes a complete update to the staterooms, Owner’s Suites, and amenities.

After a dry-dock period in Marseille, France, Oceania Cruises Riviera was the first of Oceania’s ships to receive the NEXT treatment, which sees the cruise line invest more than $100 million. Other vessels that get the treatment are Regatta-class ships Insignia, Regatta, Nautica, and Sirena, while Marina received the upgrades in May 2020.

Guests certainly have something to look forward to then on the Northern European cruises that will see a port-intensive itinerary. Ports of call include beautiful places like Rostock, Germany; Gdynia, Poland; Riga, Latvia; St Petersburg, Russia; and more before finishing the voyage in the stunning archipelago in Stockholm, Sweden.