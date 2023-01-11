Oceania Cruises to Hold 20th Anniversary Sale

Oceania Cruises announced a limited-time 20th Anniversary Sale to celebrate twenty years of operations onboard its small luxury cruise ships. To mark the milestone, the cruise line will offer a special gift of up to $800 Shipboard Credit per stateroom or suite on 110 voyages across seven ships sailing to various destinations.

Oceania Cruises was founded in 2002 by Frank Del Rio, the current CEO and President of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Joe Watters, the former president of Crystal Cruises, and Bob Binder. The line started by chartering two ships, the 684-passenger Regatta and Insignia. The cruise line is now part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and will be operating seven ships by May 2023.

Oceania Cruises 20th Anniversary Sale

Oceania Cruises today announced the 20th Anniversary Sale, which opens for bookings on January 16, 2023, runs through February 28, 2023, and will also coincide with Wave Season, when cruise lines traditionally offer discounts on cruises. The cruise line is offering guests up to $800 in onboard credits.

According to Oceania’s President Frank A. Del Rio, the demand for luxury cruising is at an all-time high, with Oceania’s offering proving to be full of opportunities for future guests:

“With pent-up demand for luxury cruising at an all-time high, this exclusive sale is a treasure trove of possibilities for loyal repeat and first-time guests alike. It’s aimed at reconnecting travelers with their spirit for adventure while benefiting from a generous Shipboard Credit of up to $800 on over 100 sought-after sailings in 2023 and 2024, including our newest ship, Vista,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

The 20th Anniversary Sale fares will include Oceania Cruises’ OLife Choice package. With this package, guests can choose free shore excursions, a complimentary beverage package, or shipboard credit, along with a 20th Anniversary bonus shipboard credit of up to $800 on all bookings, regardless of the OLife Choice amenity chosen.

“From indulging in pampering at the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center or taking a deeper exploration ashore with one of our immersive shore excursions, we wanted to celebrate our special milestone with our valued guests. We have carefully curated a collection of intriguing itineraries for travelers to choose from, with an astounding mix of breathtaking destinations the world over,” added Del Rio.

Oceania Cruises currently operates six small cruise ships that hold up to 688 and 1250 guests. This year, Oceania Cruises will bring out a new cruise ship, the 67,000 gross tons Vista, scheduled for its maiden voyage on May 13, 2023.

Highlights of the 20th Anniversary Sale

Oceania Cruises have highlighted some cruises where guests can benefit from the high onboard credits.

These include a 15-day exploration of the Arctic region. Marina will sail from Tromso in Northern Norway to Reykjavik in Iceland. Along the way, guests will visit Longyearbyen, located on the Svalbard archipelago, the northernmost settlement in the world.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

Continuing, they will discover the picturesque fjords of Iceland and Greenland, with stops in towns such as Husavik, Siglufjordur, Paamiut, and Nuuk. This cruise will sail on August 7, 2023, and guests can get $800 in onboard credits.

For those who want a somewhat warmer experience, Asia is also back on the program. Riviera will sail a 15-day cruise from Singapore to Bangkok on January 28, 2024. There will be overnight stays in Saigon and Bangkok, as well as visits to Borneo and the Sultanate of Brunei. This 15-day voyage also stops in Coron, Puerto Princesa, and Manila in the Philippines.

Guests wishing to experience Oceania Cruises’ newest cruise ship, Vista, can sail a 12-day cruise from Istanbul to Venice. With a $600 onboard credit as a bonus, guests can experience Santorini, Kotor, Split, Dubrovnik, and the rarely visited Italian town of Ancona. The cruise ends with an overnight stay in Venice.