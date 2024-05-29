Oceania Cruises’ Ship Emerges From Dry Dock With New Venues

Oceania Cruises, an upmarket foodie line operating seven ships, added three dining venues onboard Marina, an Oceania-class ship that entered service in 2010 and has just emerged from a major dry dock refit.

The cruise line announced the renovation in November 2023, calling it an“all-encompassing” refit that would include the new eateries plus a refresh of the line’s signature Polo Grill steakhouse and style upgrades to the ship’s Penthouse Suites.

The new dining venues feature the addition of Aquamar Kitchen, a wellness-inspired eatery that debuted with the launch of the line’s newest ship, Vista, in May 2023. Menu choices include healthy options such as cold-pressed juices, energy bowls, salads, and smoothies, along with yellowfin tuna tacos and chicken sandwiches.

New al fresco Pizzeria on Upgraded Marina

Guests also will be tempted to try the venue’s various mocktails — non-alcoholic spirits from the French brand Pierre Zero. Aquamar Kitchen is open for breakfast and lunch.

Marina also now features an alfresco venue for dinner, when the outdoor Waves Grill becomes an Italian restaurant each evening. Cuisine choices range from pizza to grilled items, salads, focaccias, and luscious desserts.

The third new food venue is an ice cream parlor that was added to the pool deck, where guests can indulge in ice cream, milkshakes, and smoothies.

“Marina is the first – the original – ship designed by foodies, built by foodies, for foodies,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“The addition of these three relaxed, yet refined, eateries to Marina is the perfect way to spotlight that The Finest Cuisine at Sea does not always mean a white linen tablecloth and starched napkins at one of our award-winning specialty restaurants,” added Del Rio.

Oceania Cruises, which adopted the marketing tagline “The Finest Cuisine at Sea,” counts among its staff two Master Chefs of France, Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, both serving as the line’s executive culinary directors. Both chefs are members of the elite Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, a Paris-based group that promotes professional culinary excellence.

The two directors are in the process of reviewing all menus on dining venues across the Oceania fleet.

“The introduction of these three wonderful culinary venues on board Marina is just the start of an exciting new taste journey for Oceania Cruises. Eric and I are looking at every menu and every dish we serve, as you’ll see with the return of Marina,” said Chef Alexis Quaretti.

Other Dry Dock Upgrades Targeted Penthouse Suites

During her refit, Marina’s 124 Penthouse Suites received new custom-made furniture, closets, carpets, and upholstery, as well as upgraded lighting and technology, including more USB ports.

Penthouse Suite bathrooms were restyled, and now feature Italian marble, oversized showers, and more storage spaces. Marina offers four suite categories: Owner’s, Vista, Oceania, and Penthouse, plus Veranda and Concierge Level Veranda.

Upgraded Marina Penthouse Suite

The ship’s Polo Grill Steakhouse was refreshed with new carpeting, window treatments, and furniture. Other public spaces that received similar updates include the Martinis bar, Horizons bar, Grand Dining Room, and the library.

Marina is currently sailing a 14-day Barcelona to Rome itinerary that departed on May 18, 2024. Port calls include Valencia and Palma de Mallorca, Spain; La Goulette, Tunisia; Valletta, Malta; Corfu Island, and Santorini, Greece; and Sorrento, Italy, among others.

The ship will spend the summer and early fall of 2024 operating in the Western Mediterranean and Northern Europe before repositioning to Miami in November. From Miami, the ship will sail a winter series of Caribbean and South America voyages.

Oceania Cruises currently operates seven ships and has an eighth ship, Allura, under construction and is due to enter service in 2025. Allura’s launch date was recently altered due to construction delays that forced the line to cancel her first six departures. The new schedule has Allura sailing her maiden voyage on July 24, 2025, a 12-day cruise from Athens, Greece to Monte Carlo, Monaco.