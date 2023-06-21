Oceania Cruises Rolls Out New Rare Wine Collection Fleetwide

Upmarket line Oceania Cruises rolled out a new, rare wine collection across its seven-ship fleet, designed to complement the line’s highly-regarded cuisine offerings. Moreover, Oceania’s newest ship, Vista, will offer guests a new, exclusive five-course dinner menu paired with international, premium wines.

Line Rolls Out 80 Labels From Prime Regions

Oceania Cruises announced the onboard debut of a rare wine collection, featuring 80 labels from France, Italy, South America, Chile, and other notable wine regions.

To wow guests who are wine connoisseurs, as well as wine newbies, the line selected a wide range of rare wines, including some old-world options, classic and dessert wines, celebration wines, and others.

Collection highlights feature French wines Moët & Chandon Cuvée Dom Pérignon and Château Mouton Rothschild, Italy’s Ornellaia “Super Tuscan,” and Vina Errazuriz Kai Carmenère, from Chile. Oceania guests can indulge in these and other labels at all restaurants and bars, and in suites aboard Oceania’s seven ships.

Oceania Cruises’ fares do not include alcoholic beverages, although the line does sell beverage packages.

Photo Courtesy: Oceania Cruises

“As we continue to expand our rare wine program and world-class onboard experiences, we are privileged to rely on the expert knowledge of our top culinary team who are actively collaborating and seeking out new products in the global food and beverage scene,” said Frank A. Del Rio, Oceania Cruises’ president.

“We look forward to hearing the stories of our guests’ memorable moments and shared celebrations while enjoying the new collection,” added Del Rio.

Each wine in the collection was hand-picked by the Oceania Cruises culinary team, and the process to receive the bottles from industry suppliers took up to eight months.

Daniela Oancea, Corporate Beverage Manager of Oceania Cruises, said, “We are lucky to have built close relationships with the world’s most exclusive producers who have dedicated their lives to the art of winemaking and are continuously tasting and discovering new varieties to keep up with modern trends.”

New Dining Options Add to Wine Experience

Wine-pairing dinners are featured onboard Oceania Cruises’ Marina, Riviera, and Vista ships. Additionally, the cruise line has introduced new dining experiences on Vista, the line’s newest ship that launched in May 2023.

Vista guests can join the ship’s sommelier and his team for an exclusive, two-hour Cellar’s Wine Luncheon in the dining venue Ember. The five-course menu features pairings with international wines.

In another first for the cruise line, Vista offers eight-person, private dining rooms in two restaurants, Polo Grill and Toscana, where guests will be served a curated selection of gourmet courses paired with premium wines.

Photo Courtesy: Oceania Cruises

Guests can choose from two menus at each venue: Polo Classic Menu, Polo Premium Menu, Toscana Classic Menu or Toscana Premium Menu.

While Oceania Cruises is well known for its fine wine and culinary experiences (there is one chef to every 10 guests across the fleet), it also values high-end liquor.

The cruise line announced early this year that it had partnered with Scotland-based Chapter 7 Whisky to make available for sale a 20-year-old, small-batch cask of whisky – a total of just 304 bottles – aboard Vista as she cruises the Mediterranean this summer.

Marina, Riviera, and Vista, which was christened in Malta last month, each accommodates 1,200 guests. Vista is the first in the line’s new Allura class. The second, called Allura, is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy, and slated to debut in 2025.

Oceania Cruises is a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which also owns and operates Norwegian Cruise Line and top luxury brand Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Oceania’s older ships are Regatta, Nautica, Insignia, and Sirena, all of which are Regatta-class vessels. Marina and Riviera are Oceania-class ships.