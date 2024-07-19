Oceania Cruises Rolls Out New East Asia Voyages

Oceania Cruises, the upmarket boutique line known for its cuisine and destination-immersive itineraries, introduced a new collection of East Asia voyages operating in the winter and spring of 2025.

Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Bali, China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Singapore are among the exotic countries guests will visit on a wide variety of cruises that vary from 6 to 24 days.

Coupled with small-group excursions focused on regional cuisine, natural attractions, and remote destinations, the voyages promise to engage guests in local culture and lifestyles.

Oceania Cruises Dining

“Asia is one of the most striking regions in the world to explore by sea; the powerful contrasts between its ultra-modern and historic influences are breathtaking,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“Through our thoughtful itineraries and our incredible array of immersive small group tours, guests can enjoy the region’s timeless heritage and impressive futuristic strides in one trip – making guests feel like they’re traveling through time,” Del Rio added.

Shore excursions offer hands-on experiences, such as a cooking class in Thailand and visits to local markets in Vietnam. Guests can book Go Green shore tours that offer insights into sustainability policies in local communities, and those looking for mind-body connections can choose from among the line’s Wellness Discovery Tours.

The cruise line, which is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has six small ships, each with capacity for a maximum of 1,240 guests, and one vessel, Allura, under construction.

Allura is the second in the line’s Allura-class of ships, following the 1,240-guest Vista, which debuted in May 2024. Allura, which was recently floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, is set to join the fleet in summer 2025.

Itineraries Feature Overnights in Exotic Destinations

The shortest voyage in the new East Asia series is a 6-day cruise sailing roundtrip on April 3, 2025 from Singapore aboard the 656-guest Regatta. The cruise will explore the Malay Peninsula, providing guests with a mix of city and beach experiences.

A longer, 15-day sailing, also aboard Regatta, departs on April 9, 2025 from Singapore and sails to Taipei, enabling guests to visit famous temples and marketplaces, and featuring overnights in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hong Kong.

Guests booking a 20-day voyage departing on June 3, 2025 and sailing from Hong Kong to Bali will enjoy port calls in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Singapore, and cruise the South China Sea aboard Regatta.

Read Also: Who Owns Oceania Cruises and How It’s Operated

Cruisers with more time to spend at sea can book a 24-day voyage aboard the 1,240-guest Riviera, sailing from Tokyo to Singapore on February 14, 2025. Port calls on the Far East itinerary feature Boracay Island, Sultanate of Brunei, and Borneo, with overnight stays in Tokyo, Jakarta, and Bali.

Bookings of voyages in the 2025 East Asia collection qualify for the line’s “simply More” fare promotion, which can include amenities and services such as roundtrip airfare and airport transfers, a shore excursion credit, and a beverage package.

All Oceania Cruises’ fares cover amenities such as specialty restaurant dining, WiFi, 24-hour room service, and non-alcoholic beverages like coffee, tea, soda, and water.

Oceania Cruises unveiled its summer 2025 cruise series in early 2024, a collection that includes more than 100 sailings and 40 Grand Voyages. Following their deployments to East Asia in winter/spring 2025, Regatta will spend the summer of 2025 in the South Pacific, while Riviera will be based in Seattle for a series of Alaska cruises.

The line’s newest ship, Vista, will sail a mix of Scandinavia, British Isles, and Norwegian fjords voyages, while the new-build Allura will spend her inaugural season in the Mediterranean. Other ships in the Oceania fleet are Sirena, Marina, Insignia, and Nautica.