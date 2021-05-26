Oceania Cruises Reveals Restart Plan for Three More Cruise Ships

Oceania Cruises has released details on a further three cruise ships to restart operations starting from this fall. It follows the cruise line already announcing a restart in August in Scandinavia and Western Europe with Marina.

Three Additional Vessels to Restart

The cruise line, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has announced the restart of an additional three cruise ships, Riviera, Insignia, and Sirena, between October 2021 and January 2022.

Riviera will resume its previously published voyage schedules beginning from Istanbul on October 18, 2021 and sail a series of Mediterranean voyages prior to beginning a winter 2021-2022 series of Caribbean voyages from Miami.

Insignia will resume sailings with the December 21, 2021 Panama Canal voyage from Miami prior to embarking on a sold-out 180-day Around the World cruise from Los Angeles to New York.

Sirena will commence sailings starting with the January 22, 2022 Caribbean voyage from Miami to Panama City, Panama.

Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises, said:

“This is an exciting day for our guests and team members alike as we begin to prepare another three ships to resume sailing in Europe, the Caribbean, and the eagerly anticipated kickoff of our epic Around the World in 180 Days voyage for 2022.”

Once the cruises restart, all guests will have to be fully vaccinated as part of the cruise line’s SailSAFE health policy which was developed in guidance from health experts and scientists including the Healthy Sail Panel.

The itineraries are not yet fully set in stone as Oceania Cruises has said that further adjustments are possible depending on port availability. There is now a total of four ships that will resume sailings this year as it was already announced in April that Marina will begin cruises from Copenhagen on August 29, 2021.

The cruise line plans on releasing the restart plan for Regatta and Nautica at a later date. The situation remains very fluid on resuming operations not just in the US but around the world.