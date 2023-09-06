Oceania Cruises Reveals Exciting Maiden Voyages for New Ship

Allura, Oceania Cruises’ newest addition to its small fleet, will kick off its inaugural voyages in Europe during the summer 2025 sailing season. Reservations for the diverse itineraries will open up for sale on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Allura Joins Oceania Cruises’ Fleet

The Allura-class, 1,200-passenger, 11-deck Fincantieri-built Allura, coming in at 67,000 gross tons, will join Miami-based Oceania Cruises’ fleet — currently seven ships strong — during summer 2025.

Allura‘s sister ship, Oceania Vista, launched in 2023, was the last new vessel to join the company’s growing fleet.

Starting from September 13, 2023, bookings will open up for Allura’s inaugural season, with 26 voyages from 7 to 34 days in length available, covering more than 90 diverse destinations.

“This beautiful new addition to our family embodies the dynamic and dazzling future of Oceania Cruises,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

Allura will feature standard staterooms with with an impressive 291 square feet of space, which the company says surpasses the size of many entry-level suites found on select ultra-luxury vessels run by competing cruise lines.

Horizons Render (Image Credit: Oceania Cruises)

Oceania Cruises, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., prides itself on its staff-to-guest ratio (two staff members for every three guests), along with the personalized services the company provides for its guests.

The cruise line also focuses on culinary offerings on its small, elegant ships, which cater to a maximum of 1,250 guests, and visit over 600 ports in 100+ countries.

2025 Maiden Voyages Announced

Allura will have a diverse range of itineraries during her inaugural year, visiting different regions and elite ports of call that larger ships can’t often enjoy.

“[Allura’s] inaugural season is designed to entice curious world travelers, to allow them to reconnect with well-loved favorite destinations and discover new ones for the first time,” said Del Rio.

In 2025, for her maiden voyage, Allura will head out on a seven-day voyage from Athens to Istanbul on June 8, 2025. The ship is scheduled to travel to a variety of European destinations as well over the summer, including Cádiz, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo, Cinque Terre, Istanbul, and Monte Carlo.

Allura Pool Deck Render (Image Credit: Oceania Cruises)

Following her Mediterranean season, Allura will venture to Canada and New England for an extended exploration of North American waters before her highly anticipated inaugural winter season kicks off in the Caribbean.

To give guests even more immersive opportunities on different sailings, the ship will also offer overnight stays in Istanbul, Monte Carlo, Montreal, Quebec City, as well as the Big Apple, New York City.

Of special interest is the ‘Explorer’s Grand Crossing’ from Rome to New York, which leaves on August 27, 2025. This is Allura‘s first transatlantic sailing and will last 34 days, visiting Salerno, Malta, Barcelona, Gibraltar, Tangier, Lisbon, the Azores Islands (Portugal), Nova Scotia, Boston, and many other destinations as the ship makes its way to New York.

Intimate Gourmet Dining Experiences Aboard Allura

Allura, in line with the company’s fine dining aesthetics, will be a culinary beacon of good taste and great wine when it comes to delivering gourmet dining experiences for its discerning passengers.

Guests can indulge in specialty dining venues, including the new signature restaurants Ember and Aquamar Kitchen, at no additional charge.

Furthermore, for thirsty folks, ship passengers can savor inventive cocktails crafted by skilled mixologists at the Founders Bar.

Additional gastronomic experiences can also be enjoyed at the brand-new Crêperie, where crêpe lovers can relish freshly made crêpes and waffles to order.

Oceania Allura Aquamar Render (Image Credit: Oceania Cruises)

With a remarkable 50% of the crew — including two master chefs from France — dedicated to cuisine, Oceania Cruises can ensure at least one chef for every 10 guests onboard. These cooks and chefs will cater to each and every passenger’s particular culinary and drink desires.

The ship will also offer an expansive Culinary Center coupled with a Chef’s Studio. Here, talented culinary artists will enthusiastically share their food secrets with guests, teaching them how to craft their own gastronomic masterpieces.

Allura’s cuisine, overall, is inspired by the legendary Master Chef Jacques Pépin, and is often celebrated as the finest at sea — rivaling even a few Michelin-starred restaurants based on land.

Undoubtedly, once Allura sets sail in 2025, passengers will be able to indulge in the true essence of luxury dining while visiting exotic ports around the globe.