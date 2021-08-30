Oceania Cruises Restarts Operations After 524 Days on Hold

After 524 days without operations, one more cruise line has resumed operations. This time Oceania Cruises, the culinary- and destination-focused cruise line sailing under the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), sailed from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Marina became the first cruise ship to set sail for the cruise line and at the same time the first cruise ship to set sail from Copenhagen since 2019.

Oceania offering 100% vaccinated shipboard experience.

As with all ships that sail under the NCLH, guests must be fully vaccinated to sail on board any of the Oceania Cruises ships, including Marina. The cruise line operates under a gradual return to service that includes a robust science-based approach called the SailSAFE Health and Safety Program. The program has been developed by a team of public health and scientific experts, SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council, and the Healthy Sail Panel.

This approach includes the fact that all guests and crew members are vaccinated, guests are tested before boarding the vessel, and crew members are also tested regularly. The rules mean that the cruise line and its crew can finally welcome guests back on board again.

Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

“Today is one of those days we will all remember for a lifetime as we reunite with our shipboard families and our guests to start exploring the world once again.”

Oceania Cruises Restarts operations (Photo Courtesy: Oceania Cruises)

In return for following the strict health guidelines, guests can enjoy an experience onboard Marina‘s first Baltic cruise that closely resembles the experience that they would have had pre-pandemic.

The ship is sailing on a cruise that will see her visit ports in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland, before sailing to the capital of Sweden, Stockholm. The conclusion of the voyage will include a sail through the spectacular archipelago just outside Stockholm.

The 66,084 gross ton Marina will remain in Europe for most of the summer and autumn of 2021. After her Baltic cruise, she will slowly make her way around Western Europe, where guests can explore major European capitals like Amsterdam and Paris and cultural favorites such as Brugge, Bordeaux, Porto, and Lisbon. After visiting Western Europe the 1,250 passenger Marina will make her way to the Mediterranean and the Greek Isles for a series of cruises here.

What About the Rest of the Oceania Fleet?

Marina is the first of the six cruise ships sailing for Oceania Cruises to resume operations since the pause in operations. The next vessel to resume sailing will be Riviera, sailing around the Greek Isles from October 18.

The resumption in operations will be continued just before the holiday period when Insignia will sail from Miami on December 21. Insignia will be sailing on an epic six-month voyage that will see the vessel around the world in 180 days.

The three other ships in the Oceania fleet will not start until 2022. These are Sirena sailing the Caribbean from January 21, 2022, Regatta from February 5, 2022, in Polynesia, and Nautica sailing the Mediterranean from April 1, 2022.