Oceania Cruises Releases Updated Cruise Requirements

Following the protocol updates from parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, requirements for Oceania Cruises have also been revised.

Beginning September 3, 2022, vaccinated travelers will no longer need a pre-cruise test to embark on a sailing, providing more relaxed protocols for guests. Vaccinated requirements have also been altered.

Oceania Cruises released a relaxation of its SailSafe Health and Safety protocols, effective September 3, 2022. The new process will provide more convenience and ease for guests onboard as the travel industry returns to a state of normalcy.

All sailings embarking from September 3, 2022, will no longer require vaccinated guests to undergo a test prior to embarking. Unvaccinated travelers will be required to provide proof of a negative Antigen or PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to boarding.

All vaccinated travelers aged 12 and older will not need to test to embark, and travelers aged 11 and under will not be subject to any vaccination requirements or testing protocols.

“We have been waiting a long time for this moment to arrive. The world has been re-opening quickly and once more, we are pleased to welcome all travelers, of all ages, to safely explore the world with comfort and ease aboard the small, luxurious ships of Oceania Cruises,” stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Vaccinated travelers must meet the definition of “fully vaccinated” based on the destination in which they are embarking the ship, and/or traveling to, and must provide proof of vaccination. Those who cannot provide proof of vaccination will be considered unvaccinated and subject to any required testing protocols.

All un-vaccinated travelers will need to present a negative, medically administered Antigen or PCR covid-19 test, and results must not be more than 72 hours old at the time of boarding.

Currently, all guests are required to be fully vaccinated at least 2 weeks prior to departure in order to board. The line’s definition of fully vaccinated means to have completed the full brand vaccination protocol at least 15 days prior to embarkation.

In support of its SailSafe Health and Safety protocols, all officers and crew will continue to be fully vaccinated and boosted, undergoing routine covid-19 testing. Although the line’s protocols have been relaxed, Oceania Cruises recommends its guests to be current with their vaccines and to test at their convenience prior to travel.

Specific destinations, including Canada, Bermuda, and Greece, may have requirements that will result in slightly different protocols. These destination-specific protocols will only impact a small number of voyages and will be communicated to guests and travel partners as needed.

Cruise Industry Shift in Travel Requirements

The protocol changes from Oceania Cruises come after parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced major changes on easing requirements across its brands as of August 8, 2022.

On Norwegian Cruise Line Holding brands, vaccinated guests aged 12 and over will not have any pre-cruise-related protocols, and unvaccinated guests may embark with a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure, depending on local regulations.

As the CDC ended its covid-19 voluntary cruise program on July 18, 2022, cruise lines and ships will now be able to develop their own protocols, following guidance from the CDC. Viking has ended pre-cruise testing except where it was regionally required, and Carnival Cruise Line has also followed suit, as vaccinated passengers no longer need to present a pre-cruise covid-19 test result on cruises 5 nights or less.

Royal Caribbean has also released protocol updates, including guests that are fully vaccinated will no longer need to provide a test result on sailings less than six nights long departing from the U.S.

Testing will still be required for all guests on cruises longer than six nights and sailings from alternate destinations with more stringent protocols, such as Canada and the Bermuda.

About Oceania Cruises

Since September 2014, Oceania Cruises has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. With its fleet of seven, the line’s 2024 collection is set to offer over 350 cruises, discovering North and South America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Caribbean, the South Pacific, and more.

The Miami-based line has a second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025. Built by Fincantieri in Italy, the 67,000 gross ton, unnamed ship will be the fourth new build for Oceania.

The line’s quaint ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests, and call on more than 450 ports across Europe, Alaska, Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, the South Pacific, and more.