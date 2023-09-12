Cruise Line Offers Holiday Season Adventure Sailings

Oceania Cruises’ small fleet of well-appointed ships will be offering passengers more than 40 different holiday season cruises in 2023, 2024, and 2025, with various itinerary lengths and worldwide destinations. Passengers will be able to indulge in a variety of festive seasonal experiences across the globe, creating memories of a lifetime.

Oceania Cruises’ Holiday-Focused Voyages

The Miami-based luxury cruise line Oceania Cruises, recognized for its exceptional culinary offerings and destinations, has announced an exclusive opportunity for travelers searching for unforgettable holiday voyages over the next few years.

With their fleet of seven small luxurious ships, potential cruise customers can enjoy a truly remarkable cruising experience during the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 holiday seasons — with the company putting a strong emphasis on the “festive” part of these oceangoing holidays.

Oceania Cruises will offer more than 40 sailings departing from a variety of ports and cities, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Lima, Miami, Singapore, and Sydney. Many of these voyages will be sailing to sunny and tropical locations, which is great news for anyone looking to escape colder climates over the holidays.

Oceania Cruises Ship

“Cruising aboard a luxurious ship replete with celebratory menus, glistening decorations, and festive entertainment is an extraordinary way to spend the holiday season,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

Guests on these festive voyages will have the chance to experience a variety of destinations, from pristine Caribbean beaches and exotic island getaways across Polynesia and Australia to trips to Latin America and thrilling Arabian adventures.

The new 67,000-ton, Allura-class Vista, with a capacity of 1,200 passengers, will kick off these whirlwind holiday offerings with a 12-day “Caribbean Wanderlust” adventure, scheduled to sail out of Miami on December 18, 2023 and visit amazing ports of call like St. Lucia, Dominica, and more.

Inclusive Onboard Celebrations and Dining Festivities

When guests book one of Oceania Cruises’ holiday season cruises, they will be greeted by seasonal decorations, festive garlands, sparkling lights, and more, creating a festive ambiance.

For travelers interested in Jewish-based revelries, there will be a stunning presentation of the Menorah lighting as well. For Christmas, a visit from Santa Claus, carol singing, and evening spectacles on Christmas Eve and Day will all help elevate the celebratory mood.

Oceania Riviera Holiday Decorations (Photo Credit: Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock)

A traditional eggnog breakfast menu will be prepared on Christmas Day. Guests can also enjoy a Christmas Day dinner or Hanukkah evening meal.

Read Also: What to Expect on a Christmas Cruise

New Year’s will see different ships in the fleet offer countdown parties too, followed by a massive New Year’s Day gala brunch (for guests who didn’t overdo the night before!).

Holiday Cruise Highlights

A sampling of the 2023 itineraries includes a 24-day trip aboard the 66,084-ton Marina — with a capacity of up to 1,238 passengers — for the “Legendary Latin America” tour setting sail on December 18; the 14-day “Awe of Australia” aboard the 30,277-ton Regatta, scheduled to depart on December 21, sailing from Sydney to Bali; and the 10-day “Sumptuous Arabia” on the 66,084-ton Riviera, traveling from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai from December 29.

For travelers who like to plan ahead, Oceania Cruises has quite a few holiday voyages on the books for the 2024-2025 holiday season as well. A few notable highlights include “Hidden Caribbean Coves,” which promises to be an enticing 10-day voyage sailing from and returning to Miami aboard Vista departing December 17.

Marina (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock)

“Antarctic and Patagonian Joy” is a 24-day expedition departing December 21 from Lima and culminating in Buenos Aires aboard Marina. This extraordinary journey will travel through the breathtaking Chilean Fjords, sail deep into the frozen expanses of Antarctica, and provide opportunities for guests to frolic with penguins in the Falkland Islands.

For those seeking adventure, the cruise line will also offer the 14-day “Beyond the Panama Canal” odyssey from Miami to Los Angeles aboard Nautica. With a passenger capacity of 684, this voyage will depart on December 23, navigating the iconic Panama Canal while also visiting Cartagena and Mexico’s western coast.

“simply MORE” Program Perks

Oceania Cruises plans to enhance the holiday season for travelers even further by offering them unbeatable value through the line’s “simply MORE” program.

Cruising aficionados who take advantage of the plan will enjoy a seamless experience from start to finish, including complimentary roundtrip airfare and airport transfers, plus a substantial shore excursion credit of up to $1,600 per stateroom for travelers to use on their preferred tours.

This offer applies to all new reservations for sailings departing on or after October 1, 2023, making it a great extra “gift” to offer for these exceptional holiday sailings.