Oceania Cruises Offers 100 Tropical Sailings in 2024-25

Oceania Cruises unveiled a treasure trove of 100 voyages to tropical island destinations in 2024 and 2025, when four of its ships will offer itineraries to the Caribbean, including Central and South America ports, and to French Polynesia. The cruise line’s new “simply More” promotional fares are available for all of the sailings.

Line’s Smaller Ships Call at Several Boutique Ports

Curating a vast number of cruises to tropical paradises, Oceania Cruises, the upmarket line operated by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, in 2024-25 will offer guests a choice of 7- to 31-day voyages to lesser-known destinations across the Caribbean and South Pacific.

Embarkation ports include Miami; Cartagena, Colombia; New York; Los Angeles; Bridgetown, Barbados; Panama; and Papeete, Tahiti.

Four ships will be deployed to the various departure ports, including the 1,250-guest Marina, Nautica and Sirena, each with a capacity for 670 guests, and the line’s newest ship, the 1,200-guest Vista, which is the line’s first Allura-class ship, and entered service in May 2023.

Given their small sizes, the vessels can call at boutique ports and yacht harbors inaccessible to large ships in destinations such as Barbuda, Dominica, and the British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean, and Moorea, Raiatea, and Rangiroa in French Polynesia.

“At Oceania Cruises, we offer an extensive collection of destination-intensive Caribbean and Tahiti itineraries, allowing our well-traveled and curious guests to discover something new about these popular yet still relatively untouched regions,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

“Our carefully curated, diverse range of shore excursions, combined with the relaxing home-away-from-home ambiance on board our boutique ships and The Finest Cuisine at Sea, offers the perfect luxury vacation choice,” he added.

Nautica Will Deploy to South Pacific

Nautica, one of the line’s older ships that entered service in 2000, will be operating in French Polynesia. A 10-day sailing roundtrip from Papeete, Tahiti, on January 20, 2024, features overnights in Papeete and in Bora Bora, and calls at Moorea, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa and Raiatea.

Guests with more time to explore can join Nautica’s 31-day voyage from Papeete to Sydney, Australia, departing on February 19, 2024. Port calls will include Moorea, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Raiatea, Bora Bora, Pago Pago, and Suva, plus destinations in New Zealand, such as Auckland, Rotorua, and Wellington.

Three Ships to Ply Caribbean

Marina, Sirena, and Vista will operate Caribbean itineraries. Port highlights on these cruises feature Cartagena, Colombia, with its 16th century Old Town, Castries, St. Lucia, a destination known for its lush rainforests and waterfalls, and colorful markets, and swanky St. Barts, with its upscale resorts and activities such as diving and snorkeling.

Sample sailings include Golden Sands and Sunsets, a 10-day cruise roundtrip from Miami on February 18, 2024 aboard Vista, calling at St John’s, USVI; Castries; Bridgetown; Gustavia, St. Barts; San Juan, and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Later in the season, on March 7, 2024, Sirena will operate the 10-day Reefs and Rhythms cruise from Miami to Cartagena, visiting Costa Maya, Mexico; Harvest Caye, Belize; Roatan, Honduras; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; and Gatun Lake and Colón, Panama, with an overnight in Cartagena.

‘Simply More’ Promotion Available For Sailings

Oceania Cruises’ new promotion, “simply More,” is offered for all of the tropical paradise cruises. The fare category, which in May 2023 was announced as the replacement promotion for the line’s previously offered “OLife Choice,” provides more inclusive services and amenities.

These include free roundtrip airfare and airport transfers, a shore excursion credit and a beverage package for all guests on new reservations for sailings departing October 1, 2023, or later.

The “simply More” inclusions are in addition to amenities already covered in the base cruise fare, such as specialty restaurant dining, WiFi, 24-hour room service, and non-alcoholic beverages like coffee, tea, soda, and water.