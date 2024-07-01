Oceania Cruises’ New Ship Completes Major Construction Milestone

The new 1,200-passenger Allura by Oceania Cruises has reached a significant milestone in construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. Leaving dry dock, Allura successfully completed her float out and moved to a berth for the next stage of development.

The ceremony, held in the seaport of Genoa, Italy, included a blessing by the shipyard’s chaplain, Father Stefano, and was christened by Caterina Romeo, a designer in Fincantieri’s technical department. Allura, the eighth vessel in Oceania Cruises’ fleet, is now in the final stages of construction.

While in its berth, the ship’s interior will be outfitted with “opulent suites, sophisticated lounges, and exceptional restaurants.” The ship is scheduled to enter service from Trieste, Italy, on July 18, 2025, one week earlier than initially planned.

Allura Float Out (Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises)

However, the float-out ceremony was subdued in honor of Fincantieri’s Chairman, General Claudio Graziano’s recent passing.

“Our hearts and minds are with the entire team at Fincantieri as they mourn the passing of General Graziano,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “The float out is an important moment for all at Oceania Cruises and Fincantieri, as we progress closer to Allura joining our family.”

Del Rio promised the new ship would set new standards in the cruise industry and “be a masterpiece of redefined design and innovative offerings.”

“We have lots of exciting enhancements on Allura, further elevating our offerings and firmly cementing Oceania Cruises as the only ultra-premium cruise brand,” he said.

Following the competition of the ship’s outfitting, Allura will need to undergo sea trials. These are a series of critical tests assessing a new ship’s performance and seaworthiness before it can enter service.

Typically, in the final phase of the ship’s construction process, sea trials include speed tests to determine the ship’s maximum speed and its ability to maintain cruising speed under different conditions.

These often include maneuverability tests to evaluate how well the vessel can perform essential maneuvers, such as turning, stopping, and emergency responses, and stability tests to ensure that the vessel remains stable and safe under a range of operating conditions, including different cargo loads and weather situations.

Additionally, the ship’s systems, such as propulsion, navigation, and safety equipment, will be thoroughly tested to ensure they function correctly.

Cruise Line Celebrates Key Construction Stage of 1,200-Guest Ship

Allura, the second Allura Class ship following her sister ship Vista, will accommodate 1,200 guests served by 800 crew members, ensuring two crew members for every three guests.

Culinary experiences on Allura will be enhanced by the presence of one chef for every 10 guests, with 50 percent of the crew dedicated to culinary services. The ship will feature an expansive Culinary Center and Chef’s Studio, where guests can participate in hands-on cooking classes led by onboard chef instructors.

The 67,000-gross-ton ship will offer five specialty dining venues, including the new signature restaurants Ember and Aquarmar Kitchen, at no extra costs. A new onboard creperie will serve freshly made-to-order crepes, waffles, and ice cream sundaes.

Render Credit: Oceania Cruises

Additional features include spacious standard staterooms measuring 291 square feet and a luxurious library with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, oversized chairs, and plush furnishings near the LYNC Digital Center and Horizons lounge. All 612 staterooms will span six decks and have oversized bathrooms with rainfall showers.

Suites on Allura will include unlimited access to the Aquamar Spa Terrace, private lounge access, a dedicated concierge, and unlimited laundry service at no additional cost.

Allura’s inaugural voyage, embarking on a 6-day cruise to Athens, Greece, will visit the Eastern Mediterranean, stopping at Rijeka, Croatia; Ravenna, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro. After the 2025 summer season, the ship will move to North America for voyages in Canada and New England before starting a winter season in the Caribbean, homeporting in Miami.

Guests aboard the ship will have hundreds of shore excursions and tours available, as well as onboard enrichment. This includes art classes at the Artist Loft, guest speaker sessions, and sommelier demonstrations during exclusive Sommelier’s Choice and Cellar Master’s Classic Wine Pairing Luncheons.