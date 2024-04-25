Oceania Cruises Launches New Mediterranean Sailings

Oceania Cruises introduces a broad array of new Mediterranean sailings for 2025, covering iconic cities and hidden gems for the cruise line’s Marina and Nautica vessels.

New Mediterranean Sailings Set for 2025

Luxury cruise line Oceania Cruises, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has unveiled its latest collection of Mediterranean cruises scheduled to launch in 2025. The expansive range of itineraries ranges from 9-day escapes to 56-day grand voyages aboard Oceania Marina and Oceania Nautica.

Future cruisers can look forward to sailing through the Aegean, Adriatic, and Mediterranean Seas, with stops in iconic locales such as Athens, Barcelona, Istanbul, Rome, and Lisbon. The ships will also visit lesser-known calls like Tirana and Sarande in Albania, Trapani in Sicily, and Sibenik in Croatia.

Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises, expressed his enthusiasm for the new routes, saying, “Oceania Cruises is rightly renowned for its inventive and captivating itineraries, and our array of 2025 Mediterranean sailings is the perfect way to spotlight one of the most popular and exciting cruise regions of the world.”

New Features and Grand Itineraries Announced

The upcoming sailings introduce many enhancements and new experiences aboard the Oceania Cruise fleet. Oceania Marina, set to undergo a significant refurbishment in May 2024, will emerge with updates that include new dining options like the new wellness-inspired Aquamar Kitchen, which debuted this year on Oceania Cruises’ newest ship, Vista.

The 1,250-passenger, 66,084-gross-tonnage ship, which received a full renovation in 2023, will also welcome an al fresco Pizzeria, expand its poolside ice cream parlor, and update its public areas and Penthouse Suites.

The more intimate Oceania Nautica, which weighs 30,277 gross tons and accommodates 670 passengers, will continue to offer its services and amenities, last updated in 2022.

Oceania Nautica (Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock)

Passengers will find nine Grand Voyages between July 7 and October 16, the longest of which will be a 56-day cruise from Rome to Miami. Sailing on Oceania Marina from October 4 through November 29, the journey will feature 39 days in the Mediterranean. This “Antiquity to America” cruise will also spend three days in Istanbul and two days in Santa Cruz de La Palma, Spain.

The shortest Grand Voyage will be a 22-day jaunt from Istanbul to Barcelona, also aboard Oceania Marina, from October 16 to November 7. This itinerary also features an overnight in Istanbul and calls on Turkish ports Pergamum (Dikili), Bodrum, Ephesus, and Marmaris.

Other ports include Santorini, Rhodes, Heraklion (Crete), Mykonos, Corfu, Katakolon, and Athens, Greece; Split, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; Messina (Sicily), Italy; Limassol, Cyprus; Valletta, Malta; Tunis, Tunisia; and Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Oceania Marina will also enjoy four shorter voyages, including a 9-day Barcelona to Athens sailing on May 26, 2025, an 11-day Istanbul to Athens itinerary on October 16, followed by an 11-day Athens to Barcelona offering on October 27.

Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

Oceania Nautica will offer slightly longer trips beginning with a July 27, 2025, itinerary from Istanbul to Athens. It will offer two 14-day voyages from Athens, as well. The first, departing August 8, will visit Dubrovnik, Croatia; Kotor; Bari, Trapani, Porto Cervo, Portofino, Livorno (Florence), and Rome, Italy; Valletta; Tunis; Monte Carlo, Monaco; and Propriano (Corsica), France.

The second cruise focuses more on Turkey and Greece, calling on Mykonos, Mitilini (Lesbos), Santorini, Rhodes, and Crete, Greece, and Bozcaada (Troy), Istanbul, Ephesus, Marmaris, and Antalya, Turkey; as well Cyprus before ending in Valletta.

Currently, Oceania Marina is on a transatlantic cruise that departed from Miami on April 5. It will arrive in Trieste, Italy, on April 29 to begin its refurbishment. It will resume sailing on May 18, starting the 2024 Mediterranean season.

Oceania Nautica, meanwhile, is enjoying a Grand Voyage between Papeete, Tahiti, and Cape Town, South Africa, which concludes May 9. The ship will make its way back to Europe in June.