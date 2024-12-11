Oceania Cruises Is Offering These Perks in New Year Sale

Upmarket line Oceania Cruises, known for its culinary expertise and destination-focused itineraries, introduced a New Year sale that features upgrades and perks on more than 100 cruises in 2025 and 2026.

The time-limited offer is valid on bookings made between December 11, 2024 and January 31, 2025 on select voyages ranging from 6 to 30 nights. Voyages included in the New Year deal sail global itineraries to Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and Alaska, to name a few destinations.

The sale could be a precursor to Oceania’s Wave Season promotion, which virtually every cruise line across the industry typically rolls out in the first quarter of each year. However, cruisers looking to make an Oceania Cruises reservation sooner than that can take advantage of the line’s just-announced incentives.

The New Year sale includes up to a four-category stateroom upgrade and a choice of three amenity options: free or reduced airfare, a premium drinks package, or an onboard credit up to $1,000 per cabin. The drinks plan covers unlimited wine, beer, and spirits.

The deal is offered on 79 cruises departing in 2025 and 26 voyages with departure dates in 2026. The cabin upgrade and free amenities together can total up to $5,700 in added value.

“This is the perfect time for travelers to plan their dream vacation, combining extraordinary added value with Oceania Cruises’ gourmet culinary experiences and destination-rich itineraries,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“Our New Year Sale offers the chance to explore the world aboard our small, luxurious ships while enjoying exceptional value and personalized service that elevates every voyage,” added Del Rio.

Voyages featured in the sale include some operated on the line’s newest ship, Vista, which launched in 2023, and on Allura, the new-build still under construction and due to enter service in summer 2025.

On Vista, for example, guests can book the 11-day Idyllic West Indies cruise sailing roundtrip from PortMiami on April 8, 2025. The 1,200-guest ship will call at Antigua, St. Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, and St. Bart’s.

Onboard the 1,200-guest Allura, which is slated to enter service in July 2025, cruisers can choose the 10-day Mediterranean Allure itinerary, sailing from Monte Carlo to Athens and departing on August 5, 2025.

In North America, the New Year sale can be applied to the 1,250-guest Riviera’s 8-day Alaska Reflections voyage, sailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Whittier, Alaska, on May 13, 2025. Port calls include Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, and Sitka.

Read Also: How You Can Relax and De-Stress on a Cruise

Oceania Vista Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Nancy Pauwels)

Cruisers looking to sail in 2026 can select the 1,250-guest Marina’s Bounty of Brazil voyage, departing on January 10, 2026 and sailing from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro.

The 12-day itinerary features visits to Montevideo and Punta del Este, Uruguay, and several destinations in Brazil, such as Itajai, Porto Belo, and Sao Paulo.

Oceania’s Inclusive Pricing Enhances New Year Deal

Guests who book voyages during Oceania Cruises’ New Year sale will automatically receive a set of valuable benefits offered under the line’s Your World Included fares. The cruise line in September 2024 introduced Your World Included as a replacement of its previously offered Simply More brand campaign.

The main difference under the new tagline is the inclusion of crew tips in the cruise fare. Oceania Cruises charges $18 per person per day for guests booking Concierge and below staterooms, and $23 per person per day for those booking all suites and higher categories.

With the new campaign, guests can save between $126 per person and $161 per person, depending on cabin category, on a 7-day cruise.

Other free perks in the line’s Your World Included fares are WiFi, specialty dining, non-alcoholic beverages, fitness classes, laundry services, and more.