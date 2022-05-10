Oceania Cruises Has One of Its Best Booking Days Ever

When the new 2024 itineraries opened for booking on May 4, 2022, there was no predicting the phenomenal response that would create one of the best booking days in Oceania Cruises’ 20-year history.

Of the more than 350 bookings opened that day, every destination and sailing saw high demand, with one-third of the bookings from new-to-the-line guests.

Record Booking Response

The Oceania Cruises 2024 Collection of voyages, ranging from 7-82 days in length, includes more than 350 different itineraries across the line’s 6-ship fleet, as well as the highly anticipated new ship coming in 2023, Vista. The Collection spans trips from October 2023 to December 2024.

“The 2024 Collection launch illustrates tremendous and continued strong demand for cruising in addition to highlighting the increased trend in planning travel farther out, both for past guests and new-to-brand guests,” said Howard Sherman, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Courtesy: Oceania Cruises

Booking cruises further in advance – for this collection, 18 months or more before embarkation – gives guests more options with itinerary choices, stateroom selection, and budgeting, as well as greater potential flexibility in case plans change in the months to come.

For a small luxury line such as Oceania Cruises, that advance planning can be critical for guests to secure the sailings they desire most.

All Cash Bookings, Many New Travelers

All the bookings from this fantastic response for 2023 and 2024 sailings are considered new cash bookings. This means these sailings are not diluted or distorted with Future Cruise Credits issued during the pandemic, which likely expire before these sailings would begin and therefore cannot be applied to this collection of itineraries.

Furthermore, the cruise line reports that one-third of all the transactions are from travelers who have not sailed with Oceania Cruises previously but who are attracted to the line’s unique destination-rich, expertly curated itineraries.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com

Because of the line’s smaller ship sizes – the largest vessels, the Oceania-class Marina and Riviera, accommodate just 1,250 guests at double occupancy – more intimate itineraries calling on more unique ports of call are possible.

One-third of the transactions for this record-breaking booking day also include multiple sailings, clearly demonstrating the popularity the line has among repeat travelers and experienced cruisers.

Most Popular Sailings

The line’s 35-day circumnavigation of Australia departing December 21, 2023 was the single most popular cruise booked on May 4, with more than 60% of the voyage’s capacity filled that day.

That one cruise, aboard 684-guest (double occupancy) Regatta, will visit an astonishing 20 ports, including spectacular destinations such as Townsville, Cairns, Broome, Adelaide, and Melbourne. Overnight stops are featured in Brisbane, Bali, and Perth.

Among other sailings, Asian destinations proved the most popular, with itineraries in South America, Northern Europe, Africa, the South Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand also showing strong interest.

Oceania Cruises offers itineraries exploring destinations around the globe, from Greenland and Iceland to the Northern Fjords, British Isles, Mediterranean, Holy Land, India, Tahiti, the Caribbean, South America, Canada, Alaska, the Panama Canal, Transatlantic sailings, and more.

The line, well known for its luxury details, designer-inspired decor, rich culinary experiences, and ability to visit more boutique ports of call unavailable to larger vessels, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, the corporation that also owns Norwegian Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.