Oceania Cruises Details Riviera’s First Alaska Season

Flightseeing adventures, crabbing expeditions, salmon fishing. These are among the experiences cruisers can enjoy when Oceania Cruises deploys its 1,250-guest Riviera to Alaska for the first time in summer 2025.

The cruise line announced in late 2023 that it planned to offer a new series of voyages aboard Riviera to The Great Land from Seattle; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Whittier, Alaska. Detailed itineraries and shore excursions were revealed on September 12, 2024.

The deployment of Riviera reflects a major increase in capacity to Alaska, since the ship will replace the 670-guest Regatta, which has sailed the region in recent years. Also, the Riviera is a much newer ship, having launched in 2012, compared to Regatta, which is 21 years old.

“Our elegant, ultra-premium small-ship experience offers the perfect juxtaposition to Alaska’s outdoor adventures, and with Riviera being 30 to 50 percent smaller than other premium cruise lines sailing in the region, we’re able to bring our guests to lesser-known, more remote ports, for a true immersion into this fascinating destination,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

Seven- to 12-day cruises are offered from May to September 2025 and are open for sale. Itineraries feature the region’s most popular port of calls, such as Juneau, Ketchikan, and Sitka, plus some farther afield, including remote Kodiak.

A 12-day “Wilds of Alaska” voyage, from Vancouver to Whittier on May 29, 2025, calls at Klawock, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Hoonah, Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Kodiak and Homer. Guests wishing to sail roundtrip from Seattle can choose the 10-day “Radiant Alaska” cruise, calling at Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Hoonah, and Sitka, Alaska, and Victoria, British Columbia.

Oceania Cruises is an upmarket, foodie brand, known for its culinary experiences, and several of Riviera’s shore excursions in Alaska will be food-focused while providing a touch of adventure.

In Ketchikan, guests booking the “Exclusive Crabbing Experience” will sail by private charter boat to fishing grounds known for an abundance of Dungeness crabs. They can help the crew set crab pots and then reel them in before heading to shore for a campfire dinner.

Gourmet cuisine is also the focus of the “Alaskan Coastal Brunch Escape & Cruise” excursion, which takes guests to Colt Island for a special brunch at the Orca Point Lodge. While dining on locally sourced foods, guests can look for whale and other marine wildlife sightings.

During port calls in Sitka, guests can join the “Sitka Culinary Adventure” excursion. Highlights include sampling local beer made with glacial water, and dining on local specialties such as Russian dumplings, reindeer hot dogs, and chowder.

Riviera (Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises)

Other excursions offer flightseeing adventures over Tongass National Forest, hiking in the forest, and salmon fishing in Ketchikan.

In addition to cuisine-inspired excursions, guests can participate in cooking classes in the ship’s Culinary Center and enjoy Chef’s Market Dinners in the Terrace Café, where fresh, local ingredients from the region are highlighted.

Land Tour Add-Ons to Feature Denali National Park

Oceania Cruises unveiled a pre- and post-cruise land tour option for guests booking Riviera’s Alaska itineraries. The focus of the land add-ons is Denali National Park and Preserve, a 6 million-acre spread of pristine forest, tundra, and mountains.

The guided, 3-night tour includes travel by train, accommodations, opportunities to view wildlife, and a Native Alaskan presentation.

Onboard Riviera, the cruise line will offer children’s activities through its Alaska Explorer Youth Program. Youngsters from 5 to 12 years old can participate in supervised games and special events.

Guests who book the new 2025 Alaska cruises can take advantage of the line’s new Your World Included fares, a program Oceania Cruises announced in early September 2024. The promotion, which replaces the line’s “simply MORE” fares starting on September 30, 2024, now includes crew gratuities.

Other benefits of the program are specialty restaurant dining, room service dining, unlimited Starlink WiFi, all non-alcoholic beverages, and other services.