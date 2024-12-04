Oceania Cruises Completes Fleetwide Starlink Integration

With Wi-Fi free to use practically anywhere but on a cruise ship, Oceania Cruises just added a perk that will make it easier to stay connected while sailing.

The cruise line just completed installing Starlink on all eight of its ships after it first began incorporating the connectivity in 2023.

Oceania Cruises was an early adapter to Starlink, which debuted in the maritime industry in 2022. Developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the satellite service has transformed internet access at sea, providing faster, low-latency connections.

The low Earth orbit satellite system enhances the guest experience, supports advanced ship systems, and allows for more seamless cloud-based operations and improved safety measures.

“The installation of Starlink Wi-Fi across our entire fleet of eight small, luxurious ships means it’s never been easier to stay connected with loved ones while embarking on an adventure and exploring our incredible global destinations,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of the cruise line.

Oceania began its integration of SpaceX’s Starlink service with the launch of it 67,000-gross-ton ship, Vista, in May 2023. The cruise line set a goal to outfit all of its vessels with the connectivity by the end of 2024, accomplishing its mission on December 4, 2024.

“At Oceania Cruises, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences for our discerning guests and are thrilled to offer travelers the ability to connect easily online on board all our ships,” said Del Rio.

Wi-Fi as an Inclusive Service

But Oceania Cruises didn’t just add Starlink as an amenity, it is offering it as an inclusive service, meaning guests receive Wi-Fi for up to two people per stateroom or suite included in the cost of their cruise.

The service is the latest addition to the cruise line’s “Your World Included,” which bundles high-value amenities into the price of a cruise. Beyond complimentary Wi-Fi, guests can also take advantage of free in-room dining, specialty coffees, and beverages.

Group fitness classes at the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, gratuities, and even laundry service are also included.

Read Also: Do Cruise Ships Have Wi-Fi – 5 Things to Know

Oceania Cruises (Photo Credit: EWY Media)

That’s not to say passengers won’t pay for Wi-Fi when sailing with Oceania. If logins are needed for more than two people in a suite or cabin, third and fourth logins will have to be purchased for $25 per day.

Also, streaming services won’t be available through standard free Starlink service. For that, guests will need to upgrade at a cost of $10 per day.

Still, with the fleetwide upgrade, Oceania Cruises becomes the second cruise line under Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to outfit all of its ships with Starlink. The company’s Regent Seven Seas competed its installation across six ships in September 2024.

Additionally, Norwegian Cruise Line has begun integrating Starlink, including on the 146,655-gross-ton Norwegian Breakaway, but has not yet implemented a full rollout.

Said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings last year, “Ensuring that this technology meets our high standards of excellence for our guests is incredibly important to us, which is why we are introducing this cutting-edge technology across our fleet in a phased manner.”

Currently, Carnival Corporation is the largest investor in Starlink, installing the service on 90 ships across its brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard Line, P&O Cruises, and P&O Cruises Australia.