Oceania Cruises Announces a Wide Range of New Dining Options

Oceania Cruises has announced new additions and enhancements to its dining options across its fleet of eight luxury ships. Central to the update are enriched menu selections at Terrace Café and a refreshed lunch menu at the poolside Waves Grill as the cruise line works to uphold its reputation for offering distinctive culinary-focused cruises.

Curated by Executive Culinary Directors Chefs Alex Quaretti and Eric Barale, both inducted into the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, the new options will be available from breakfast through dinner.

Oceania Cruises Ember Dining (Photo Courtesy Oceania Cruises)

The expanded offerings at Terrace Café now include a daily sushi station featuring 45 new recipes, including daily selections of sashimi, uramaki, nigiri, and vegetarian options.

The Indian Corner, available once per cruise during dinner, offers 15 authentic Indian dishes and reflects the culinary team’s efforts to incorporate authentic, globally sourced recipes.

“Our staff hails from every corner of the globe and being able to bring their knowledge and their experience to the table, literally, is a wonderful thing,” said Quaretti.

Over at Waves Grill, the lunch menu has been revitalized to include over 20 new dishes. This includes a variety of cold and hot sandwiches and burgers, like the new Surf & Turf Wagyu, which combines a wagyu beef patty with lobster medallions and truffle mayonnaise.

Quaretti also hinted at upcoming culinary developments, saying, “We have so much going on ahead of the launch of Allura in just over a year. But there are exciting plans afoot for all our ships.”

This includes new dishes for Red Ginger, Oceania Cruises’ signature pan-Asian venue, expanding wine pairing luncheons, and a refreshed menu for the Grand Dining Room.

Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises, emphasized the integral role of dining in its cruise experience, saying, “Food brings people together, food brings joy; we are here to ensure that every bite of every meal makes our guests smile.”

Diverse Dining Venues

Oceania Cruises offers a diverse array of dining experiences across its fleet, driven by a renowned culinary team including Quaretti, Barale, and Brand and Culinary Ambassador Giada de Laurentiis and Executive Culinary Advisor Master Chef Jacques Pépin.

The Grand Dining Room sets the tone with its luxurious European-style ambiance, where passengers can choose from an expansive selection of Continental dishes alongside global flavors and a range of healthy and plant-based options.

For a taste of Italy, Toscana serves authentic Tuscan dishes derived from the recipes of the culinary staff’s own families. The menu includes classics like lasagna al forno alla Bolognese and osso buco alla Milanese. Meanwhile, Tuscan Steak blends a rustic Italian ambiance with a classic steakhouse to feature both steakhouse favorites and Italian delicacies.

Oceania Allura Aquamar Render (Image Credit: Oceania Cruises)

Complementing this, the Polo Grill embodies the essence of another classic steakhouse with a selection of USDA Prime Black Angus beef and traditional seafood dishes, while Asian cuisine takes center stage at Red Ginger. Here, guests can enjoy dishes such as spicy roast duck with watermelon and Malaysian beef Penang in a feng shui-inspired atmosphere.

Read Also: Oceania Cruises Rolls Out New Rare Wine Collection Fleetwide

Pépin brings the charm of a Parisian bistro onboard with his cozy, yet eclectic Jacques, as Ember, inspired by American wine country, merges classic American dishes with innovative culinary techniques. Offerings include porcini-dusted ribeye and blackened crab cakes.

Oceania Cruises is poised to introduce new dining concepts aboard its latest ship, Allura. As the ship prepares for its inaugural voyage in July 2025, guests can anticipate a fresh lineup of specialty dining venues, including Ember, which debuted on sister ship Vista in 2023.

Additionally, Allura will introduce guests to the Mediterranean-inspired Aquamar Kitchen, catering to health-conscious diners with a taste for European flavors. The ship will also see the launch of the Bakery at Baristas Viennese Coffeehouse.

The 67,000-gross-ton Allura will enter service one week ahead of schedule, departing from Trieste, Italy, on July 18, 2025. It boasts a 3:2 passenger-to-crew ratio with 1,200 passengers supported by 800 crew members.