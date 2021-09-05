Oasis Of The Seas Restarts Operations From New Jersey

The biggest ship to ever sail from Cape Liberty, Bayonne in New Jersey, the biggest cruise ship to ever homeport in New York City’s harbor, and the former largest cruise ship in the world. Just some of the accolades of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas.

The Oasis-class vessel is restarting operations on September 5 with paying guests for the first time since March of last year. The CDC approved the ship this week, awarding the ship the Conditional Sail Certificate after completing her six-day test cruise from the same port late last month.

Cruises From the Cape Liberty Cruise Port are Back!

Guests lucky enough to be onboard the first Oasis of the Seas cruise in 18 months will be treated to one of the best sailaway’s worldwide. The cruise ship will have a beautiful view of the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline before heading out under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge to the open sea. It will be a welcome break for a city battling the leftovers of the former Hurricane now tropical storm Ida in recent days.

Guests will have ample time to explore the newly revamped ship that went through a $165 million 63-day amplification. On the entertainment side, Royal Caribbean added the 10-story Ultimate Abyss slide, along with three waterslides known as The Perfect Storm, the Spotlight Karaoke, and the Music Hall.

Dining options have also been added with the Portside BBQ restaurant, sports bar Playmakers, and El Loco Fresh. The cruise line also added the Bionic Bar, where two robotic bartenders serve drinks, amongst many other upgrades around the massive ship.

Her first cruise in more than 18 months will be sailing from New Jersey’s Cape Liberty Cruise Port and after a day at sea calls at Port Canaveral. This will be followed by a day at the cruise line’s private island of A Perfect Day at Cococay and then a day in Nassau, both in the Bahamas. Following another day at sea, enjoying everything Oasis offers, the ship will return to New York.

CDC Approval for Oasis of the Seas

With approval from the CDC, Oasis of the Seas set sail for a 6-day test cruise on August 22, a chance for the crew onboard and the CDC to verify the standards that have become second nature to the cruise line work as effectively as they have done on the thirteen previous ships that are sailing for the cruise line.

Oasis of the Seas is the fourteenth Royal Caribbean Cruise ship to start operations for the cruise line since Quantum of the Seas started out of Singapore in December of last year. It means more than half the company’s ships are now operational. For those that would like to sail onboard, there are some health guidelines everyone onboard will need to comply with.

All guests aged 12 or older must be fully vaccinated. All vaccinated guests must also present a negative PCR or antigen test taken no more than two days before the cruise starts in order to board. Unvaccinated children age 11 and lower must present a negative PCR test result; antigen test results are not accepted in this case. On top of the testing before the cruise, kids aged 2 to 11 will undergo more tests at the cruise terminal and before disembarking the ship.

The 226,838 Oasis of the Seas, which has space for 5,606 guests, will have Cape Liberty Cruise Port as her homeport until the ship will head south again on November 3 and sail from Miami on 7-day Caribbean cruises.