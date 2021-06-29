Oasis of the Seas Approved for Test Sailing out of New Jersey

Oasis of the Seas has been approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to operate a test sailing out of Bayonne, New Jersey, in August. This comes as Royal Caribbean continues with its plan on resuming cruise operations out of the U.S.

Oasis of the Seas Test Cruise

The CDC has approved the Oasis-class vessel to operate a test sailing which will take place out of the Cape Liberty cruise port in Bayonne, New Jersey. This will be the first test cruise from the port.

Oasis of the Seas will depart on its test sailing on August 22, 2021, and it will arrive back on August 28, 2021, which is longer than the usually 2-night simulated cruises we’ve seen so far. This will allow the cruise line to stress test any protocols under the eye of the CDC.

If all goes well, the ship will then receive its Conditional Sailing Certificate. Once the certificate is received, Oasis of the Seas will be allowed to resume revenue cruises.

Photo: Copyright Cruise Hive

The CDC approval was announced by Royal Caribbean president and CEO Michael Bayley:

“Congratulations! From the CDC! The attached letter (not attached for this post) constitutes CDC’s provisional approval of your request to conduct a simulated voyage on August 22-28, 2021 on board the M/V Oasis of the Seas (out of Bayonne) pursuant to the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order.”

When the ship operates its test cruise, there will be volunteers onboard. When the ship does eventually begin revenue sailings, all crew members on board will be fully vaccinated. The majority of guests will also be fully vaccinated, along with a small percentage of unvaccinated guests as per CDC guidelines.

The big question here is when Oasis of the Seas will actually resume operations? At the moment, Royal Caribbean has not included the ship in its restart plans from the U.S. and only released the protocols for cruises out of Florida, Texas, Washington, Cyprus, and the Bahamas.

According to the Royal Caribbean website, the first cruise booking available at the moment is the departure out of Miami, Florida, on November 3, 2021. In June, Cruise Hive reported that Royal Caribbean was planning on resuming operations out of Bayonne in August. Mayor Jimmy Davis also backed this up. Which ship ends up sailing from the port remains to be seen along with any health protocols for New Jersey departures.

Oasis of the Seas is the first in her class at 226,838 gross tons and guest capacity of of 5,6060 at double occupancy along with 2,181 international crew members.