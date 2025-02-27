Nostalgic Activity Will Never Return to Carnival Cruise Ships

Cruisers who have been sailing for decades can easily see how onboard activities have changed. While some cruise lines do offer retro parties with simple nostalgic themes, Carnival Cruise Line will not be bringing back one activity that could be very controversial today.

The idea came up during a question and answer session with the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, during his recent FFS sailing aboard Carnival Magic.

“I spoke about how we used to host something called ‘trapshooting’ on the ships. This was met with a gasp from the younger holed jeans brigade,” he said with his characteristic wit.

This precision activity and popular sport involves clay “pigeons” – disk-shaped targets – launched off the aft of the ship for guests to take aim at. The activity was offered on sea days for an extra charge of $1 per shot ($5 minimum). Heald shared a photo of the event from one of Carnival Cruise Line’s very first ships.

“Yes indeed, this photo was taken on the TSS Carnivale in 1989,” Heald said. “We will never see this again on any of our ships as indeed we hopefully will never see a man wearing shorts as tight as the chap in the photo holding the gun.”

A number of commenters responded to Heald’s post with memories of their own fun with the activity, including some couples who enjoyed it on their oceangoing honeymoons.

The event was offered not only aboard the Carnivale, but also Mardi Gras, Celebration, Holiday, Jubilee, Fantasy, and other older and now retired Carnival ships.

There are many, many reasons why this type of activity is no longer permitted today, however. Not only could it be considered a safety violation, but also a potential environmental hazard with debris dropped into the ocean.

Different ports of call may also have restrictions on the import of any shooting equipment, which could result in fines or other consequences for cruise lines that might offer the activity.

One guest suggested that the fun could be revived but as a virtual experience, similar to a golf simulator. It should be noted that some of the video arcades aboard Carnival ships do offer similar game experiences for interested guests.

Old Carnival Cruise Line Deck Activity

What Other Activities Have Disappeared?

It’s not surprising that as times change, so too do the activities aboard cruise ships change.

A wide range of activities are no longer part of the Carnival cruising experience, such as topless sunbathing decks (no cameras allowed!), midnight gala buffets, the men’s nightgown fashion show, pillow fights, and dinnertime toga parties.

More recently, Carnival Cruise Line has also discontinued some less-than-family-friendly Lido deck activities, such as the famed (or infamous) Hairy Chest Contest.

The reasoning behind the changes can vary. While trap shooting has been discontinued for safety and environmental reasons, the demise of the midnight buffet is an effort to reduce food waste.

Other activities have been removed as social considerations change and what might have been acceptable years ago is no longer considered suitable today.

At the same time, however, new activities, events, and parties are introduced to offer guests even more fun and new experiences to enjoy.

For example, Carnival Cruise Line introduced the Texas-themed Lone Star Tailgate Party aboard Carnival Jubilee, celebrating the ship’s connection to the Lone Star State. The Venetian Mask Night aboard Carnival Venezia likewise celebrates that ship’s Italian flair.

Customized activities such as these attract eager cruisers who are looking for new and different experiences, and encourage returning travelers to try out different ships in the Carnival fleet.