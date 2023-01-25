Norwegian Removes Popular Port From Multiple Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line has begun reaching out to guests booked on Greek Isles cruise to alert them to itinerary changes that include shortened ports of call and the removal of the popular port of Corfu from the schedule. All the impacted cruises are in the 2023 Mediterranean summer season, and all aboard Norwegian Breakaway.

Itinerary Changes for Greek Isles Cruises

Guests booked for a summer Greek Isles cruise aboard Norwegian Breakaway may not be getting the itinerary they initially planned. Norwegian Cruise Line has been contacting guests booked on 2023 sailings about schedule changes, which include replacing Corfu Island with an alternative port of call, and adjusting port times in two other ports.

“We are committed to delivering exceptional vacation experiences around the world,” the email read. “While it is always our intention to maintain original itineraries, at times unforeseen circumstances require us to make modifications.”

The email, which has been sent to affiliated travel partners to be shared with booked guests, notes three itinerary changes on the 10-night sailings, including departures in August and September 2023. Norwegian Breakaway is offering Greek Isles cruises from early May through early November, however, and multiple additional cruises may be impacted.

Photo Credit: picture.factory / Shutterstock

For each sailing, it appears that Corfu has been removed as a port of call, replaced instead with an alternative port. One option is Olympia, another is Argostoli. There may be other alternatives depending on the exact sailing, or guests may have a day at sea instead.

The time spent in ports of call have also been altered slightly. While each sailing is not identically adjusted, it appears that time in Valletta is being adjusted, and time in Messina is slightly extended. On some itineraries, time in Mykonos is also slightly extended. Other itineraries may have similar changes.

Shore tours for the cancelled port of call will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment, and guests will soon be able to book excursions for the alternative port, if desired.

While at the moment the changes are only confirmed for Norwegian Breakaway, it should also be noted that the Jewel-class ships Norwegian Jade and Norwegian Gem are also offering Greek Isles cruises this summer, and may be subject to itinerary changes as operational plans continue to be adjusted.

The upcoming Norwegian Viva is also scheduled for several Greek Isles itineraries in September, and may be similarly affected.

Regardless of the ship they are sailing on or where they may be cruising, guests should always stay in close contact with their cruise line to be updated about itinerary changes or other impacts to their cruise vacation.

No Reason Given

Other than “unforeseen circumstances” there is no reasoning given for these changes, but it is not unusual for cruise lines to need to make changes to ports of call, even well in advance of a scheduled cruise.

Photo Credit: lazyllama / Shutterstock

Changes in port operations, such as construction to docks or dredging of navigation channels, can require alterations to cruise visits, or cruise lines may adjust itineraries to avoid especially crowded ports of call to ensure a better and more exclusive experience for their guests.

These changes may also be related other changes Norwegian Cruise Line has recently made in the Caribbean, adjusting port times and removing ports of call for multiple ships on widely varying itineraries to lessen carbon emissions and operate in a more environmentally-friendly and sustainable manner.

Norwegian Getaway has already been impacted by these sustainability changes, having ports of call shortened and even dropped on various itineraries this month, and Norwegian Joy has also had similar changes.