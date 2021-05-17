Norwegian Prima Opens With Best Bookings in NCL’s 54-Year History

The news that the cruise industry needs as Norwegian Cruise Line’s next new class cruise ship named Norwegian Prima has opened up with record-breaking bookings. The cruise line had its best initial booking week in its 54-year history and Norwegian Prima becomes the most in-demand ship ever for the cruise line.

It comes as NCL has been through the most difficult year in its history with cruise operations suspended in the U.S. and trying to work through instructions from the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention on a safe return.

Norwegian Prima in In-Demand!

There is a lot of interest in Norwegian Prima, the first of six Prima-class vessels that offer more onboard space than ever. The cruise line has its biggest booking week ever due to the new ship which will begin sailing from August 2022.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s President and CEO Harry Sommer, said:

“Every aspect of Norwegian Prima, from bow-to-stern, was conceptualized with the guest in mind.” “With this world-class ship, we are providing our guests with more wide-open spaces, elevated service, thoughtful design and a variety of experiences that go beyond expectation. Our record-breaking sales are a clear indicator of our guests’ excitement to return to the ocean and of the significant demand for a premium vacation experience.”

Norwegian Prima has some exciting itineraries on offer as NCL is showcasing the new ship during the first year of service. She will begin on August 17 to September 13 sailing Northern Europe and the UK. Then, on September 23 Prima will depart on a transatlantic adventure ending in Halifax and then finally New York.

The ship will have cruises out of New York and even the Port of Galveston, Texas, at the end of October 2022. From November 19, Norwegian prima will be based out of Miami, Florida, offering 3- to 7-day Caribbean cruises.

From December 11, 2022, to March 19, 2023, the new vessel will be based out of Port Canaveral, Florida, and in Spring 2023, she will move back to New York to sail a mini-season to Bermuda. For the Spring and Summer of 2023, Prima will head back across the Atlantic with sailings in Iceland and Northern Europe.

From May 25 to September, the ship will be sailing a mixture of Norway, Iceland, and UK itineraries. Prima will finally end the summer 2023 season with roundtrip cruises out of Southampton.

Sommer added:

“Norwegian Prima is already proving to be a gamechanger for NCL.” “Norwegian Bliss, which debuted in 2018 and boasted our biggest booking day ever during her unveiling, has been outpaced by Norwegian Prima, which has doubled the prior record. In addition, nearly 20 percent of bookings are for our Haven suites, indicating the desire for top-of-the-line experiences.”

With so many cruise options between North America and Europe, there is no surprise the ship has record bookings! For a change, the new class will not follow the trend towards larger ships as Norwegian Prima will be just 142,500 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,215 at double occupancy.