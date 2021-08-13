Norwegian Prima Marks Construction Milestone and Floats Out From Dry Dock

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship, Norwegian Prima, celebrated a huge milestone in her construction. The cruise ship, which features a distinct straight hull design that gives her a unique presence, was floated out from her drydock at Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Northern Italy, marking the new vessel’s first time touching the water.

Hull Artwork Now Completed

The float-out ceremony was marked by welding a coin to the ship’s hull, which was attended to by Eamonn Ferrin, vice president of international business of Norwegian Cruise Line, and Antonio Quintano, shipyard director Fincantieri.

Norwegian Prima at the Shipyard (Photo Courtesy: NCL)

The float-out signifies the end of the work that needed to be completed on the hull, including the hull artwork designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, known commonly as “Peeta.”

Di Rita is no stranger to large works of art; he became famous for his stunning 3d artworks on the exterior of buildings, where he uses optical illusions to create stunning effects. Something that can be seen as well in Norwegian Prima’s hull design.

Norwegian Prima at the Shipyard (Photo Courtesy: NCL)

The areas that still need to be completed include the interior fittings and guest accommodations before the first Project Leonardo Prima class cruise ship is officially delivered to the Cruise Line and starts operations in summer 2022:

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line: “A ship’s float out is always a significant milestone, but this one is particularly special. Our 18th ship, Norwegian Prima represents an exciting new chapter for our Brand and the first vessel to be delivered in our groundbreaking new Prima Class. We’ve worked closely with our partners at Fincantieri to deliver a truly remarkable vessel. Their passion, skill and craftsmanship has brought to life one of the most stylish and innovative ships to ever set sail. I’m thrilled we’re now one step closer to welcoming our guests onboard in just 12 months’ time.”

Norwegian Prima at the Shipyard (Photo Courtesy: NCL)

The First Of Many

Norwegian Prima is only the first in the Prima class of cruise ships on order to Fincantieri by Norwegian Cruise Line. Another six prima class ships are scheduled to be delivered in the next ten years.

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division, Fincantieri:

“The float out of Norwegian Prima signifies a renewed confidence in cruise and a new era for shipbuilding. We are glad to celebrate not only many months of hard work, but also the true spirit of collaboration between our brands – a partnership that will lead the way for a pioneering class of ships in NCL’s Prima Class.”

The Prima class of ships is not the largest class of vessels in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet. Measuring 965 feet in length, weighing in at 142,500 gross tons, and with space for 3,215 passengers, the ships are significantly smaller than the Breakaway Plus class ships, which are roughly 22,000 gross tons heavier.

Norwegian Prima at the Shipyard (Photo Courtesy: NCL)

It marks a change for Norwegian Cruise Line where the company has chosen a ship design that puts guests first through the wide-open spaces, stunning design, and a variety of new experiences for the company. You can read more about the stunning details onboard Norwegian Prima here.

When Will Norwegian Prima Sail?

Norwegian Prima will be sailing everywhere from Northern Europe to the North Atlantic and the Caribbean. Following several inaugural cruises, Norwegian Prima will be sailing in August 2022 from Amsterdam to Zeebrugge, Belgium, Bergen and Geiranger, Norway, and Akureyri, Isafjordur and Reykjavik in Iceland.

In September, the ship will sail from the UK, October will see her depart from New York, and November will have Norwegian Prima departing from Miami. Other US departures include Galveston and Port Canaveral.