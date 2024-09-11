Norwegian Prima Bails on Bermuda During Pre-Holiday Itinerary

For those dreaming of a holiday season on the high seas, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has unwrapped an early surprise by adjusting Norwegian Prima’s December 11, 2024, itinerary.

The cruise line cited a need to remain more fuel efficient and to stay in line with its sustainability measures.

“As we continue to optimize itineraries for fuel efficiency, as a part of our commitment to the environment and sustainability efforts, we have adjusted the itinerary,” NCL wrote in an email to passengers and travel agents.

It also said, “We are committed to providing the best vacations at sea and have been working tirelessly to continue elevating the quality of the overall guest experience while positively impacting society and the environment.”

Originally slated to dock at the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda on December 14, Norwegian Prima will now bypass the storied port in favor of extended stays in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

While some might cry, “Bah Humbug!” at skipping Bermuda, NCL is hoping the updated schedule gives guests more time to bask under the Caribbean sun.

Setting sail from New York City on December 11, passengers on the 143,535-gross-ton Norwegian Prima will spend two days at sea before arriving at its first original call in the Dominican Republic on December 14. Arriving an hour ahead of schedule at noon, guests will have 8 hours to explore Puerto Plata, departing at 8 p.m.

While the extra time may be appreciated, it comes at the expense of time in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The 3,099-passenger ship was set to arrive in PR at 7 a.m. on December 15 but now will call at noon. However, the cruise line extended the departure time to 8 p.m. to give guests two later hours in San Juan.

On December 16, the arrival and departure times in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, remain unchanged at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. But the following day, Norwegian Prima will now arrive in Tortola an hour later than scheduled and extended the call by five hours, departing at 6 p.m.

Despite the additional time, Bermuda has been eliminated from the itinerary in favor of three sea days instead of two as the ship returns to New York on December 21, 2024.

The cruise line added that it recognized “the importance that destinations play in our guests’ decision-making process and assure you that these modifications were made with an optimal guest experience top of mind.”

For guests affected, particularly those who had already planned shore excursions in Bermuda, Norwegian Cruise Line is issuing full refunds. These will be processed back to the original payment methods.

Shore excursions in Tortola will automatically be adjusted to the new call times in port and guests will not need to make any changes.

Sustainability Forces Itinerary Changes

This is not the only Norwegian Prima voyage altering its itinerary for sustainability efforts. An October 6, 2024, sailing from Southampton, U.K., to Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, has dropped Oporto, Portugal, and Cartagena, Spain.

The 13-night voyage is replacing Oporto with Vigo, Spain, and skipping Cartagena for an extra day at sea.

Additionally, its October 28, 2024, 11-night roundtrip from Civitavecchia is cancelling its call in Corfu, Greece, and instead visiting Olympia (Katakolon), Greece. That cruise also added a few additional hours in Mykonos, Greece, and Valletta, Malta.