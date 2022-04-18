Norwegian Escape Resumes Sailings After Running Aground in March

After more than a month out of service for essential repairs following a grounding incident, Norwegian Escape has once more set sail with passengers.

The ship departed Port Canaveral on Saturday, April 16, on its first cruise since running aground on a sandbar March 14, 2022 as it was leaving Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

Ship Back in Service

Norwegian Escape is now on 7-night roundtrip sailing from Port Canaveral. The Breakaway-plus class vessel has already made its first port of call, Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, on Sunday, April 17. Today is a day at sea, and the ship will visit St. Thomas on Tuesday and Tortola on Wednesday.

Thursday’s port of call will be particularly significant, as the ship is scheduled to visit Puerto Plata from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on that day, back where the grounding occurred.

The ship will then have two additional days at sea before returning to Port Canaveral on Saturday, April 23.

Photo Credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock

This is the ship’s first sailing since having run aground in Taino Bay, Puerto Plata on March 14. Weather played a part in that incident, with high winds pushing the ship into the sandbar and causing it to get stuck.

While there were no injuries reported and the ship was able to be freed after several hours with the assistance of local authorities and tug boats, repairs were needed and the remainder of that cruise, and the following sailing, was canceled, and guests flown home.

The ship returned to Port Canaveral for repairs, but the following three voyages – planned to have set sail on March 26, April 2, and April 9, were all subsequently canceled in turn.

Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

Guests on the impacted voyages had the option to shift to one of several alternative sailings on different ships departing the same weekends as their original departure dates, or to choose a full refund.

All guests also received a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) of 50-100% of their cruise fare paid, depending on whether they opted for an alternative sailing or a refund.

Norwegian Escape Heading for Europe

The April 16 sailing the ship is currently on is its last 7-night voyage from Port Canaveral. After this sailing, the ship will move to New York, where it will depart on Monday, April 25 for a 10-night transatlantic sailing to reposition to Rome. Along the way, the ship will call in Bermuda, the Azores, Spain, and the French Riviera.

From May 11, Norwegian Escape will be offering 7-10-night itineraries from Rome, visiting amazing ports in the Greek Isles, Italy, and Malta.

On November 1, 2022, the ship will cross the Atlantic once again, heading back to Port Canaveral through early April, at which time the ship will then move to Miami. From both Florida homeports, Norwegian Escape will offer 7-night Caribbean itineraries, until she repositions to New York in mid-August 2023.

Photo Credit: Mariusz Lopusiewicz / Shutterstock

Norwegian Escape first joined the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet in 2015, and is one of the cruise line’s largest vessels, weighing in at 164,998-gross tons and measuring 1,069 feet long. At double occupancy, the ship can host up to 4,266 eager passengers, with 1,733 international crew members to offer excellent service.

As part of the Breakaway-plus class of ships, Norwegian Escape offers a range of incredible features, such as The Waterfront, a quarter-mile oceanfront promenade, more than 25 dining options, and 14 bars and lounges.

Adventure-seeking guests can walk The Plank over the side of the ship’s hull, or make a splash at Aqua Park with Free Fall, the fastest waterslides at sea. For the ultimate in relaxation, the Mandara Spa is available for stunning treatments and pampering.