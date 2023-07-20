Norwegian Details Sweeping Upgrades to Breakaway-Plus Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a planned revamp for Norwegian Joy, adding many new sought-after features and guest amenities. The refurbishments will take place during a three-week dry dock period, scheduled for January 2024.

Norwegian Joy in Dry Dock for Remodeling

Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed its January 2024 overhaul plans for the 167,725-ton Norwegian Joy, built by Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany in 2017.

The vessel is the company’s second Breakaway-Plus class ship (out of four) and was initially designed for the Chinese cruising market. The ship can accommodate up to 3,804 guests.

The planned improvements will enhance the onboard passenger experience. After an extensive three-week dry dock, Norwegian Joy will emerge with upgraded onboard facilities, including a new Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa and Salon, remodeled Three-Bedroom The Haven Premier Owner’s Suites (up from two bedrooms), 24 additional staterooms, and more.

Haven Suite Bedroom

“With this revitalization we are adding some of the most beloved spaces and offerings across our ships to enhance the guest experience aboard Norwegian Joy,” company president David J. Herrera said.

Part of the Observation Lounge will be converted into 24 new balcony staterooms. Furthermore, 40 spa balcony staterooms will be reclassified and granted direct access to the Mandara Spa and the new upgraded Thermal Suite.

“Guests will have a greater variety of staterooms to choose from and a world-class, full-service spa to spend their days at sea fully immersed in relaxation,” Herrera added.

Norwegian Joy Thermal Suite Relaxation Lounge

Moreover, The Haven Premier Owner’s Suites will be transformed into luxurious three-bedroom accommodations, featuring three and a half bathrooms, a fully remodeled living room, a master bedroom, and a large outdoor balcony.

For 2023, the vessel will mostly sail from New York — and occasionally Quebec City — for itineraries in the Caribbean.

In May 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line cancelled two sailings on Norwegian Joy (February 5, 2024, from Southampton to Miami plus a February 17 cruise from Miami) to make room for the planned vessel revitalization and possibly for a preview. Guests will receive compensation for both cancellations.

Norwegian Joy Cruise Ship

Following the scheduled 2024 dry dock redesign, Norwegian Joy will recommence her voyages on February 13, 2024, embarking on an 11-Day Transatlantic journey from Southampton, United Kingdom, to Miami.

The ship’s 2024 season promises to be busy, with trips departing from Los Angles for Mexican Riviera voyages, Caribbean journeys based out of Miami, and later in 2024, Seattle to Alaska adventures.

Norwegian Joy’s Breakaway-Plus Class Upgrades

The “Breakaway-Plus class” is an upgraded version of the original “Breakaway class.” These “Plus” versions feature advanced technology, innovative amenities, plus lots of awesome activities, ranging from large outdoor electric go-kart racing tracks, a big water park with waterslides, ropes courses, comedy clubs, Broadway shows, gaming at the Galaxy Pavilion, and more.

The ships in this class include Norwegian Escape, built in 2015, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Bliss, and the 169,145-ton Norwegian Encore, with the last ship built in Papenburg, Germany in 2019.

Once the redesign is complete, passengers will be able to indulge in an enhanced spa experience at the state-of-the-art Thermal Suite.

Thermal Suite Arrival Area

The new Spa Thermal Suite will feature a redesigned layout and entrance corridor bordered by cascading waterfalls. Other innovative additions include the Biostation IV Drip Therapy (a rejuvenating treatment that delivers nutrients to the body), and Kneipp haptic foot therapy, which consists of foot massages on a pebbled moving stream that bounces back and forth between invigorating heat and refreshing cold foot baths.

Thermal Suite Experience Showers

The upgraded Thermal Suite will replace the Galaxy Pavilion (the ship’s virtual-reality complex) aboard Norwegian Joy.

The adults-only Vibe Beach Club will be expanded as well, taking over the current Deck 20 Laser Tag arena. Once all of the upgrades are completed in dry dock in 2024, Norwegian Joy’s luxury offerings and improved suites and staterooms should be warmly received by patrons looking for the utmost in cruise ship luxury.