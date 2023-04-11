Norwegian Cruise Ship to Sail Classic Rock Charter

For decades, this company has turned cruise ships into unforgettable music festivals at sea, and next year they will team up with Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famers to charter Norwegian Cruise Line and set sail for New Horizons–literally.

On The Blue New Horizons Charter Cruise

On The Blue has produced music cruise experiences for the past 20 years manifesting boat-rocking adventures, and they look to continue their legacy as they announce what they are calling the “World’s Greatest Classic Rock Cruise,” titled New Horizons that will set sail on the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship.

Hosted by Justin Hayward, the voice of The Moody Blues, this five-day/five-night voyage will feature events and musical performances from 25 different artists, including Alan Parsons, Little River Band, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Genn Hughes (performing Deep Purple Live), John Ford Coley, Rare Earth, and the 2019 Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame Inductees The Zombies.

Classic Rock Cruise

Other acts in the lineup include Mellow Yellow, The Young Dubliners, Ricky Nelson Remembered (featuring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson), and Leonid and Friends (celebrating the music of Chicago).

Planned events include performances and Q&A sessions with Hayward as well as themed nights such as a “Mellow Yellow Dance Party” and “Painting with Rock Stars.” More events and musical acts are expected to be announced in the coming days.

New Horizons will be a full-ship charter cruise sailing April 5 – 10, 2024. Departing from Miami, Florida, the nautical festival-goers will visit two tropical ports of call: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and Nassau, Bahamas.

Read Also: Celebrity Ship to Sail Real Housewives Fan Cruise

Shore excursions, from private cabanas to snorkeling and fishing adventures, for both ports will still be offered through Norwegian Cruise Lines. There will also be two full days at sea, during which this legendary rock festival will come alive with shows, events, and other activities.

Classic Rock Cruise

Reservations opened on Tuesday, April 11, with cabins starting at less than $1,400 per person. Remember, though, that rates are based on double occupancy and do not initially include mandatory taxes and fee supplements. It should also be noted that due to it being a charter cruise, reservations must be made through On The Blue rather than through Norwegian.

Set Sail Aboard the Norwegian Pearl

On The Blue: New Horizons will take over Norwegian Cruise Line’s ship, the Norwegian Pearl. Packed with 16 dining options, 14 bars and lounges, a dazzling casino, world-class spa, a swathe of venues for live music performances from the theater to the pool deck.

The NCL vessel also has a spectrum of newly-refurnished cabin options ranging from cozy interior rooms to spacious Garden Villas, this newly refurbished Jewel Class ship offers an unforgettable getaway on the high seas for up to 2,394 people.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

This is only the latest charter cruise to announce a fun-for-all takeover of the Pearl. We recently reported that the beloved Norwegian Cruise Line ship will also be utilized for the Outlaw Country Cruise from Sixthman and Stevie Van Zandt’s Renegade Circus.

The ship is sailing February 4-10, 2024, as well as Jay & Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew from Sixthman and Kevin Smith, sailing February 23-26, 2024. Click here to learn more about those opportunities.

On The Blue prides itself on creating experiences on the apex of the music fan experience and luxury cruising. This latest venture seems to be no different.