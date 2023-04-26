Norwegian Cruise Ship Drops Port, Changes Itinerary After Issues

After experiencing technical difficulties while docked in Cartagena, Colombia, Norwegian Sun has now set sail with a revised itinerary and compensation measures for guests onboard.

The ship departed 27.5 hours late from the original schedule, with significant adjustments to the Panama Canal transit and some changes to port visits.

The Norwegian Sun arrived in Cartagena on April 24 and was due to depart the same day for a Panama Canal transit the following day.

Norwegian Sun Departs Cartagena with Revised Itinerary

Norwegian Sun, a 78,309 gross ton Sky-class cruise ship, finally departed Cartagena, Colombia, on April 26 at 5:30 p.m., more than a day behind schedule.

The vessel had been experiencing technical issues since April 24, which led to power outages and the air conditioning system going offline, forcing the ship to close the onboard dining rooms and offer guests a buffet dinner.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s technical teams have worked diligently to resolve the situation, eventually allowing the ship to continue its journey.

Norwegian Sun Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Tiffany Marie Green / Shutterstock)

Norwegian Cruise Line offered a revised itinerary in a letter sent to guests onboard. The most significant change is the Panama Canal transit, initially scheduled for April 25 but rescheduled for April 27.

The call to Puntarenas, Costa Rica, originally planned for April 27, has been cancelled and replaced with a call to Colon, Panama, on April 26.

Captain Maksym Kyselov explained in the letter: “Our engineers have addressed the technical issues, and we have received clearance from the local officials to continue our journey and your vacation through the magnificent Panama Canal.”

The timings for the call to Acajutla, El Salvador, have also been adjusted. The original schedule had the ship arriving at 7:00 a.m. and departing at 7:00 p.m. on April 29. The new timings show the vessel arriving at 1:00 p.m. and departure at 9:00 p.m. on the same date.

Compensation Measures Offered to Guests

As a gesture of goodwill for the inconvenience caused by the technical difficulties, Norwegian Cruise Line has arranged for a $100 non-refundable onboard credit per stateroom. The credit will be split between guest one and guest two in each cabin.

Captain Kyselov stated in the letter: “As a gesture of goodwill for any inconvenience caused by the technical difficulties, we have arranged for a $100 non-refundable onboard credit per stateroom. This will reflect as a $50 non-refundable onboard credit for both guest one and guest two on your onboard account.”

Norwegian Sun Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ian Dewar Photography / Shutterstock)

Shore excursions booked through Norwegian Cruise Line for Puntarenas, Costa Rica, will be automatically cancelled, and a full refund of the fare paid will be issued to guests’ onboard accounts.

Shore excursions booked for Acajutla, El Salvador, will be automatically adjusted to coincide with the new times in port. If Norwegian Cruise Line cannot make the necessary adjustments, impacted shore excursions will be automatically cancelled, and a full refund will also be issued to guests for these excursions.

Despite the delay and changes to the itinerary, Norwegian Sun continues its 20-night Panama Canal cruise, with stops in Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; Huatulco, Acapulco, Manzanillo, Puerto Vallarta, and Cabo San Lucas in Mexico; Victoria, British Columbia; and finally, Seattle, Washington on May 11.

From Seattle, Norwegian Sun will begin sailing its Alaska summer season itineraries, including 9, 10, and 11-night cruises to Sitka, Juneau, Skagway, Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, Haines, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Victoria, British Columbia, and more.