Norwegian Cruise Line’s Prima-Class to Feature First Charcoal Sauna at Sea

Norwegian Cruise Line has detailed the new spa featured on its new Prima-class cruise ships, including the new Norwegian Prima that will debut this summer. The ships will also feature the first charcoal sauna at sea.

Mandara Spa on Prima-Class Ships

The cruise line has detailed the new spa and fitness offerings featured on the new prima-class vessels, including Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva.

Part of the offerings includes the first charcoal sauna at sea and a two-story cascading indoor spa waterfall. There will be plenty of guest favorites, such as the thermal experiences and hot-stone loungers.

“The debut of our Prima Class has been all about elevating guest experiences across all the touch points that make a perfect holiday at sea, from food and beverage, entertainment, recreational activities and now spa and fitness,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Our latest health and wellness experiences were designed to awaken the senses of our guests like never before pairing world-class design and architecture with one-of-kind offerings that truly allow our guests to unwind and escape.”

Render Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

The all-new Mandara Spa will have the cruise industry’s first charcoal sauna derived from Japanese and Korean wellness practices. Temperatures can reach between 86-122 degrees Fahrenheit as part of the heating system.

The charcoal sauna is one of eight thermal spa offerings. There will also be a salt and steam room, ice room, experimental showers, a flotation salt pool, and an infrared sauna:

The Ice Room : After unwinding in the sauna or steam bath, guests can cool off in the refreshing Ice Room. The cold air helps to increase blood circulation, invigorate the respiratory tract, and strengthen the immune system.

: After unwinding in the sauna or steam bath, guests can cool off in the refreshing Ice Room. The cold air helps to increase blood circulation, invigorate the respiratory tract, and strengthen the immune system. The Experiential Showers : Multiple water jets and lighting effects help invigorate the body, lower body temperature, and stimulate blood circulation.

: Multiple water jets and lighting effects help invigorate the body, lower body temperature, and stimulate blood circulation. Floatation Salt Pool : This treatment allows guests to fully relax all of their muscles while floating in warm water. An experience similar to experiencing zero gravity due to the buoyancy of the saltwater. The Floatation Salt Pool is beneficial for easing mental anxiety and muscle tension.

: This treatment allows guests to fully relax all of their muscles while floating in warm water. An experience similar to experiencing zero gravity due to the buoyancy of the saltwater. The Floatation Salt Pool is beneficial for easing mental anxiety and muscle tension. Infrared Sauna: Unlike traditional saunas that use conventional heat to warm the air, infrared saunas utilize infrared lamps to directly warm the body — and at lower temperatures than traditional saunas. This promotes relaxation, better sleep, sore muscle and joint relief, improved blood circulation, and detoxification.

Render Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

The spa menu will introduce new services, including the new Welnamis bed and the award-winning Wellmassage5d bed with eight specially-programmed positions. There will also be even more new services as follows:

Ocean Spa Wave Massage : This unique treatment lets guests relax on a water-filled cushion. The cushion features a therapeutic warm wrap of nutrient-rich sea plants and marine algae releasing stress and tension from the body. The treatment also includes a deep cleansing seaweed mask, aromatherapy essential oils, and scalp and foot massages.

: This unique treatment lets guests relax on a water-filled cushion. The cushion features a therapeutic warm wrap of nutrient-rich sea plants and marine algae releasing stress and tension from the body. The treatment also includes a deep cleansing seaweed mask, aromatherapy essential oils, and scalp and foot massages. Musclease Aroma Spa Ocean Wrap : This wrap contains a warming blend of pine and rosemary essential oils to help guests ease the pains of rheumatism, arthritis, muscular spasms, and fatigue.

: This wrap contains a warming blend of pine and rosemary essential oils to help guests ease the pains of rheumatism, arthritis, muscular spasms, and fatigue. Cellutox Aroma Spa Ocean Wrap : Excellent for guests seeking to improve the appearance of cellulite and reduce fluid retention. This treatment contains a detoxifying blend of juniper and lemon essential oils, which decongest and stimulate the body.

: Excellent for guests seeking to improve the appearance of cellulite and reduce fluid retention. This treatment contains a detoxifying blend of juniper and lemon essential oils, which decongest and stimulate the body. Zero Gravity Wellness Massage: High-tech meets high touch in this next-generation 75-minute wellness treatment. Producing a zero-gravity effect, the body is suspended on an advanced treatment table that maneuvers a series of sophisticated massage techniques to the user. Eight table positions enable effective and precise reach of every muscle group, including intensive work on the back and main muscles, resulting in release of tension and improved body mechanics.

Render Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

The spa will have a first-of-its-kind design that will feature 22 hot stone loungers and 28 exclusive spa balcony staterooms. The spa allows guests to enjoy several services and relaxing spaces, such as the Vitality or Salt Floatation Pool with a two-story cascading indoor spa waterfall.

There will be an impressive marble spiral staircase, the Pulse Fitness Center, that offers 270-degree views of the ocean at the front of the ship.

The gym will feature an all-new Performance Recovery Room, an interactive, engaging wellness experience utilizing a selection of Hyperice products in workshops, group fitness classes, and services to maximize user benefits.

Norwegian Prima is currently in the final construction stages and will debut this summer. Norwegian Viva is also under construction and will join the fleet in 2023.