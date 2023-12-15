Norwegian Cruise Line’s Prima Begins Full Season from Texas

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Prima has arrived at the Port of Galveston, Texas, ahead of her first seven-night Caribbean cruise. The arrival of the Prima-class cruise ship marks the beginning of her first full season offering Caribbean cruises from December 15, 2023, through April 2024.

Norwegian Prima is one of several large new cruise ships sailing from Galveston this cruise season, showing the massive growth that Galveston is experiencing.

A New Era of Cruising from Texas

Norwegian Prima, the first vessel in Norwegian Cruise Line’s innovative Prima Class, has officially commenced her season in Texas. The pioneering cruise ship sets sail today, Friday, December 15, for seven-day cruises to destinations such as Harvest Caye in Belize, Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico, and Roatán in Honduras.

The arrival of Norwegian Prima is a significant milestone for the company, as it is the first full season since her launch in 2022. Norwegian Prima has been sailing on a wide variety of cruises between Europe and the United States, never staying in one location longer than a couple of cruises.

David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line, expresses his enthusiasm: “We’re extremely excited to have Norwegian Prima officially sail out of Galveston, Texas this season. We are committed to listening to our guests’ feedback and providing more opportunities to cruise from popular, easily accessible ports.

“As we see the value in sailing from this destination and look to strengthen our presence, we are proud to bring two of our most innovative ships in the fleet to the great state of Texas offering dream cruise vacations to not only the immediate market but the surrounding drive markets.”

Norwegian Prima is scheduled to homeport from the Port of Galveston through April 5, 2023, keeping to the same itinerary. From April, the ship will sail from Galveston to Miami and New York, and from there to Europe for a season of western Europe sailings from Southampton, UK, and Reykjavik, Iceland.

Bringing More Cruise Ships To Galveston

The decision to homeport Norwegian Prima in Galveston is a strategic move by Norwegian Cruise Line to strengthen its regional presence. The choice of Galveston provides guests with convenient access to some of the newest cruise ships in the world.

Norwegian Prima at Port of Galveston (Photo Courtesy: NCL)

Besides Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Escape will also be sailing from Galveston next year, although guests will need to wait until December 2024 before cruises set sail. Additionally, Norwegian Viva, the newest vessel in the NCL fleet, will also call Galveston home from December 2025 to April 2026.

The three cruise ships are part of a trend in the industry that is bringing an ever-increasing number of large cruise ships to Galveston. Besides the Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Carnival Jubilee is set to arrive in Galveston in the coming days, and Royal Caribbean International’s Harmony of the Seas is also homeported in Galveston.

Innovative Features and Luxurious Experiences

The 3,099-guest Norwegian Prima is not the biggest cruise ship in the world at 142,500 gross tons, yet she is filled with a vast variety of amenities.

Among the ship’s standout features are a three-level racetrack, a three-story theater, and the world’s fastest freefall drop dry slide.

These attractions are complemented by an array of first-of-their-kind venues, including an expansive 44,000-square-foot Ocean Boulevard and the first sculpture garden at sea.

Norwegian Prima at Port of Galveston (Photo Courtesy: NCL)

Guests onboard Norwegian Prima have numerous dining options to choose from. Palomar offers Mediterranean seafood delights, Hasuki presents a modern twist on the classic hibachi, Nama serves exquisite sushi, and Hudson’s Main Dining room offers sweeping 360-degree ocean views.

The Commodore Room, Surfside Cafe and Grill, Indulge Food Hall, and The Haven Restaurant are just a few more of the dining experiences available on board.

Norwegian Prima offers those in Texas and beyond a great alternative to driving or flying to ports such as Miami or Port Canaveral, and will be a great addition to an increasingly popular homeport.