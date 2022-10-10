Norwegian Cruise Line’s Newest Ship Completes First US Voyage

The newest cruise ship in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet completed her first sailing from US soil today. Norwegian Prima sailed from New York City on October 6 and returned to the Big Apple today, October 10.

The first cruise from a US homeport followed the vessel’s inaugural European cruises and a highly successful inauguration in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Following one more cruise from New York, Norwegian prima will make her way to the Caribbean with a series of sailings from Galveston, Miami, and Port Canaveral before returning to New York in March next year.

Norwegian Prima Completes First US Cruise

New York City got a taste of Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship this week, Norwegian Prima. The cruise ship sailed on her maiden US voyage on October 6, visiting Halifax, Nova Scotia, and returned to New York City today, October 10.

The first 2,400 guests to board Norwegian’s newest ship from a US homeport got to experience everything the new ship has to offer.

Onboard activities include a three-level racetrack called Prima Speedway, the world’s first freefall dry slide called The Drop, the Brand’s first upscale Food Hall, Indulge, and The Metropolitan, the cruise industry’s first sustainable cocktail bar.

Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer: “As a native New Yorker, this city is dear to me as well as to our Company, where NCL has been sailing from the Big Apple since 1991, so we are thrilled that our newest ship, Norwegian Prima, completed her first U.S. voyage in New York City.“

“We are very excited to show travelers all that Norwegian Prima has to offer, including more wide-open spaces, thoughtful design, and elevated service that will exceed guest expectations.”

Norwegian Prima will sail one more voyage from New York City this year. Today, October 10, she departs on a five-day cruise visiting Norfolk and Bermuda. She will return to New York next year to offer roundtrip sailings to Bermuda starting March 28, 2023, through May 14, 2023.

The Groundbreaking Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in the cruise line’s groundbreaking Prima class. The vessel has already been hailed as one of the most luxurious ships in its class and offers guests everything they would expect from a cruise ship and rivals land-based resorts.

Christened by Katy Perry in Reykjavik, Iceland, in September, the 143,535 gross tons cruise ship has a total capacity of 3,100 guests. It offers the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any contemporary or premium cruise ship.

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

During the naming ceremony last month, Katy Perry had this to say about Norwegian’s newest cruise ship: “We’re here to launch an extraordinary new class of ship together – and it’s pretty fancy if you ask me. And believe you me, I have seen fancy.”

“I love that I get to christen her with my good vibrations, and I’m so excited for this new, beautiful, high-end, high-tech ship to take the seas, and provide once-in-a-lifetime vacations for so many families.”

Following her cruise to Bermuda, Norwegian prima will sail south to Galveston, Texas. Along the way, the ship will call on Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and the Dutch Antilles islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao.

After a second cruise from Galveston, Norwegian Prima will sail two cruises from Miami before a series of fifteen cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Five more ships in the Prima class are scheduled for release in the next five years. In 2023, Norwegian Viva will set sail for the first time. Another vessel will be released each year after that between 2024 and 2027.