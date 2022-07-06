Norwegian Cruise Line’s Miami Terminal Features New Artwork

Norwegian Cruise Line contest winner, Ernesto Kunde, now has a featured display on a prominent wall in the cruise line’s Miami terminal. Kunde is the first to win the Call to Artists Contest, including a ten-day artist residency and a monetary award.

NCL’s Call to Artists Contest

There is new artwork on Norwegian Cruise Line’s PortMiami terminal, created by Brazilian artist Ernesto Kunde. The multi-level mural display is due to the cruise line’s Call to Artists Contest in collaboration with The Nader Museum.

Born in Paraíso do Sul, Brazil in 1973, artist Kunde strives to transform mangroves, wild birds, and crackled Deco architecture into a physically viable format using a simplistic process.

He is overjoyed to be first time prize winner and honored to have created a mural of natural beauty that is near and dear to his life.

“Winning this opportunity has provided me the chance to share my vision with the world, and I am very honored to have my work featured on such a breathtaking canvas,” said Kunde.

“Growing up in south Brazil and now living in Miami, landscapes and ecosystems continue to be important and influential in my life. South Florida is home to hundreds of native plants, and I wanted this mural to capture their natural beauty.”

Kunde’s mural displays Miami’s coveted mangroves and is now visible to all in NCL’s modern Miami cruise terminal.

All established and emerging South Florida artists are able to submit original artwork to be considered for the mural. Notably, Call to Artist Contest winners receive a ten-day artist residency program the Artist Loft on Oceania Cruises and are awarded $100,000.

“Art is a passion point for our Company and we’re privileged to have this remarkable piece showcased on our beautiful terminal,” said Frank Del Rio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“Our new building has enhanced Miami’s iconic skyline and this commissioned work of art complements the stunning architecture of our facility while providing an interesting backdrop for the thousands of guests we welcome on our ships every year.”

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Each year, the program resets, and a new mural design is selected. This ongoing initiative strives to support South Florida artists for several years to come.

Gary Nader, founder of the Nader Museum and co-creator of the Call to Artists contest, stated, “Promoting and encouraging local artists should be a priority of every one in our community; art is what brings us together and what will bring important tourism to our beloved city of Miami. This is a significant award, and I congratulate NCLH for not only making this initiative available to artists, but for providing enjoyment to the millions of people that visit us.”

Details on the second annual Call to Artists will be announced later in the year.

The New Norwegian Cruise Line Terminal

Norwegian Cruise Line opened its new state-of-the-art cruise terminal in Port Miami in 2021. The terminal was designed by Miami-based global architect firm Bermello, Ajamil & Partners Inc. and inspired by the Fibonacci nautilus, with its spiraled and multi-level façade, providing vast grand water views.

Accommodating ships of up to 5,000 passengers, NCL’s Miami terminal was dubbed the ‘pearl’ by its designers as the world’s first cruise terminal to earn LEED Gold v4 Certification.

“We are proud to be recognized as a leader in sustainable construction with the LEED Gold Certification of our incredible new PortMiami terminal B, the Pearl of Miami, the first cruise terminal in the world to receive this certification under the new, more stringent LEED construction standards,” emphasized Frank Del Rio, Company CEO and President.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock

LEED provides a framework for building a holistic green building while addressing design and construction activities.

The 188,000-square-foot terminal was constructed with innovative and sustainable ideas at the forefront. Features of sustainability include optimized indoor air quality, efficient use of water, utilization of local materials, and even protection for wildlife and against pollution.

It operates 38% more efficiently than the average building, one of the main factors for the Green Building Council to award NCL with the LEED Gold Certification, along with using local subcontractors, vendors, and suppliers.

Frank Del Rio, NCL’s CEO and President stated, “This certification is a great reflection of how we are driving a positive impact on the environment and society through our global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain, while delivering on our vision to be the vacation of choice for everyone around the world. We will continue to invest, design and develop towards this commitment, including further investment at the PortMiami terminal where we are partnering with Miami-Dade County to add shore power capabilities by Fall 2023.”

Additional features of the terminal include new technology to support faster and more efficient embarkation and disembarkation processes and expedited security screening and luggage check-in.