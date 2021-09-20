Norwegian Cruise Line’s Finale EMBARK Episode to Cover Alaska Restart

Norwegian Cruise Line announces that the final episode of its hugely popular “EMARK” docu-series will premier on September 30. The final episode will be focused on the cruise line restarting operations with Norwegian Encore to Alaska.

Final EMBARK Episode

The restart of cruise operations swiftly continues for Norwegian Cruise Line, providing a behind-the-scenes look into the operations as part of its EMBARK docu-series. The five-episode series will soon end with the final episode premiering on September 30 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

In the final episode, the focus will be on Norwegian Encore becoming the first in the fleet to resume sailings in Alaska for the first time in 17 months. The cruise line takes viewers behind the scenes and the crew prepares to welcomes guests onboard for Norwegian Encore’s restart from the Port of Seattle, Washington, which took place on August 7.

Final Norwegian Cruise Line EMBARK Episode (Image Courtesy: NCL)

“From the beginning, we wanted to bring guests along on our Great Cruise Comeback journey,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Given the level of uncertainty over the last several months many of us have been through, we wanted to reassure travelers that we were doing everything possible to provide the safest vacation experience, while also taking the time to elevate the onboard offerings. Through EMBARK – The Series we were able to demonstrate exactly how we were delivering on our commitment. This final episode is filled with so many emotions…and what comes through loud and clear is how excited guests and our crew are to be back out at sea with us.”

Norwegian Encore’s first cruise to Alaska was an essential step as part of NCL’s great cruise comeback in the U.S. During the first voyage; the flagship called at Icy Strait Point on August 11 when the cruise line opened the new Wilderness Landing Pier. Other calls included Juneau and Ketchikan in Alaska.

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

The NCL cruise ship continues to offer week-long cruises to Alaska from Seattle through October 16, 2021. Crew members are providing memorable vacations for guests with elevated culinary offerings, industry-leading attractions, and Broadway and West End-caliber entertainment, all featured in the final EMBARK episode.

After being on hold for more than 500 days, Norwegian Cruise Line first restarted operations with the Norwegian Jade on July 25 from Greece. Norwegian Encore became the second in the fleet and the first in the U.S. on August 7 from Seattle. Norwegian Gem was the third by resuming operations from Miami, Florida, on August 15.

To date, five Norwegian Cruise Line ships have resumes operations across the U.S. and Europe. The cruise line is also keeping its tight protocols in place for the remainder of the year for only fully vaccinated passengers and crew members.