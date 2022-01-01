Norwegian Cruise Line Updates Peace of Mind Policy

With ports of call tightening testing policies, cruise itineraries being adjusted at the last minute, and cases of the Omicron variant continuing to rise, Norwegian Cruise Line has extended its Peace of Mind booking policy. This will give prospective guests more flexibility with their cruise vacation plans and allow greater confidence that booking deposits and payments are not at risk if plans must be changed.

Peace of Mind Policy Extended

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Peace of Mind policy allows guests to change or cancel their cruise vacation plans close to their final payment or embarkation date and still receive a refund or a Future Cruise Credit (FCC), so their vacation investment is not lost.

In an update posted on NCL.com, the Peace of Mind policy now reads “Simply put, for new and existing bookings made by January 31, 2022, for any voyage with an embarkation date through and including May 31, 2022, guests are free to cancel up to and including January 31, 2022.”

Peace of Mind Policy

Previously, this policy only extended through October 31, 2021. Now, guests with cruises throughout January 2022 can change their travel plans without penalties.

Guests who cancel their Norwegian cruise vacation will receive a Future Cruise Credit equal to the full value of their cruise. That credit can be used on any booking that embarks through December 31, 2022.

If guests have not yet made their final payment and the vacation is not fully paid for, they will receive a full refund of all funds paid back to their original method of payment. The only exception is that if guests had already used a Future Cruise Credit for the booking they are now canceling, that FCC will be returned to their account for future use rather than refunded to the original payment.

Photo Credit: Tran Thu Hang / Shutterstock.com

Future Cruise Credits will not include the cost of pre-paid extras, such as shore tours, beverage packages, specialty dining reservations, pre-paid internet, or Bon Voyage gifts. Those costs will be refunded back to the original method of payment.

It will take up to 14 days for Future Cruise Credits to be applied to guests’ accounts, and it can be up to 60 days before refunds are returned to payment methods.

Flexibility Is Essential

With so much uncertainty about ports of call, itineraries, onboard policies, international testing requirements, and fully vaccinated definitions, it can be challenging for anyone to plan travel in the near future. Norwegian Cruise Line’s updated policy permits guests to plan ahead, but still be flexible as the situation changes.

This policy can also be helpful to any cruise travelers concerned about the recent update to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cruise travel advisory, which raises cruises to Level 4 and advises against any cruise travel, regardless of travelers’ vaccination status.

Norwegian’s updated policy is similar to other cruise line’s policies for cancellations and rebookings, though every cruise line has different requirements and conditions for changing plans. Guests booked on any cruise in the near future should stay apprised of their options and be flexible with their travel plans in case additional changes are necessary.