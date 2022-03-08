Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils New Dining Concepts for Prima-Class Cruise Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line, well known for its freestyle dining concept and outstanding culinary options, has announced amazing new dining experiences for its upcoming Prima-class ships. These elevated options will debut on the highly-anticipated Norwegian Prima when she sets sail in September 2022, as well as on Norwegian Viva, coming in 2023.

New Dining Experiences on the Prima Class

There are many new features coming on the extraordinary Prima-class vessels, and the dining experiences will be some of the most innovative in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet.

Meant to take guests on a global culinary journey, the seven new dining venues onboard Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva will take guests on an epicurean adventure featuring tantalizing fare matched with thoughtfully curated design.

Debuting on Norwegian Prima, the all-new Mediterranean seafood specialty restaurant, Palomar, features high-end Mediterranean cuisine made with simple yet sophisticated ingredients. Guests will taste the essence of Europe from ocean to table with vibrant salads, light and fresh crudos, and a full menu of seafood delights.

Hasuki is a new, elevated take on hibachi-style dining. The restaurant’s intimate space features design elements to engage guests with Japanese influence through minimalist decor, handcrafted pottery, and Japanese artwork.

Similarly, the new contemporary sushi house Nama will offer upscale sushi and sashimi masterpieces, set among a whimsical Japanese backdrop inspired by menu items, including a marble sushi bar reflective of the marbling in high-quality sashimi.

Nama (Image Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

“We’ve been innovators in the food and beverage space for more than three decades, becoming the first cruise line to offer specialty dining,” said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer.

“Our latest food and beverage offerings take our Norwegian Prima food and beverage experience to another level, one that travels well beyond the guest expectation to provide elevated gastronomical experiences featuring sophisticated design, masterful mixology, and cuisine that delivers full-throttle flavor,” said Sommer.

Updating Dining Favorites

Classic dining venues and guest favorites will also be updated and refreshed on the Prima-class ships.

Located aft, guests will be able to take in stunning 270-degree views overlooking the stern while they sample mouthwatering menu items in the elevated new main dining room at Hudson’s or opt for upscale cuisine set in the comfortable, refined surroundings of The Commodore Room.

The Commodore Room (Image Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Both locations will boast an extensive, revamped fixed menu with globally-inspired dishes, including vegetarian options. The new menu will also feature build-your-own-pasta where guests can request a tailormade dish with their choice of pasta, sauce, and topping, providing more than 24 meal combinations.

The revamped menu will debut on Norwegian Prima and will roll out to the rest of NCL’s 17-ship fleet through 2023.

Hudson’s 1 Dining Room (Image Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva will also feature enhanced specialty guest-favorite eateries. NCL’s signature steakhouse, Cagney’s Steakhouse, will feature new décor celebrating the Twentieth Century modernist architecture of Chicago.

Capturing the French flair of the Palace of Mirrors in Versailles, the embellished Le Bistro will showcase sophisticated décor boasting three floor-to-ceiling chandeliers and coffered ceilings.

Previously revealed food and beverage venues on Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva include Los Lobos, a premium Mexican restaurant with treats from carne asada served with sweet plantains to chicken yucateca braised in smokey chipotle to tres leches cake with coconut cream.

Waves Pool Bar will offer a colorful range of tropical cocktails, while the Prima Speedway Bar is a way to celebrate speedy victories on the largest and first-ever three-level go-kart racetrack at sea. Both ships will feature a total of 35 dining and lounge options for guests.

Penrose Atrium (Image Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

In addition to the dining venues, the cruise line also detailed The Prima Class Penrose Atrium, NCL’s first three-story atrium that spans decks six, seven and eight. There will be a large-scale chandelier that features moving light fixtures weighing more than 7,300 pounds.

Located within the Penrose Atrium will be Starbucks Coffee, a decanter-inspired Whiskey bar, and the Prima Casino that will feature video poker machines.

Prima-Class to Debut in 2022 and 2023

Norwegian Prima is set to debut in Europe in September 2022, first offering Baltic and Northern European itineraries before setting sail on her first transatlantic crossing from Southampton to New York on September 23.

Render Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

She will then spend her inaugural season touring several U.S. homeports, offering sailings from New York, Port Canaveral, Miami, and Galveston before returning to Europe for the 2023 summer season. In fall and winter 2023, the ship will be homeported from Galveston, Texas.

Norwegian Viva is set to debut in summer 2023 with European itineraries, before spending the winter 2023 season homeported from San Juan, Puerto Rico, offering Eastern Caribbean sailings.