Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Biggest Deals Ever for Black Friday and the Holidays

Just in time for holiday sailings and Black Friday deals, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering its greatest deals ever, with savings up to 70% off a second guest and plenty of free bonuses. The deals also include the most itineraries ever on sale, giving guests many options to plan their perfect oceangoing getaway.

Incredible Free NCL Offers

The “Greatest Deal Ever” promotion unveiled by Norwegian Cruise Line is great indeed, offering up to a 70% discount off the second guest fare and seven free offers, just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Travelers looking for the best value at sea can receive seven free offers including free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore tour credits, free WiFi, discounted rates for friends and family, free roundtrip airfare for the second guest, and a $250 CruiseFirst certificate to use towards a future cruise.

Together, these bonus freebies are a value up to $4,250, depending on the sailing selected. These unprecedented savings allow guests to customize their cruise vacation without sacrificing a strict budget.

Amazing Sailings

Unlike many sales that apply only to select sailings, the “Greatest Deal Ever” is available on all departures, all itineraries, and all published voyage dates from 2021 through the recently released itineraries through summer 2024.

“We are proud to be able to provide our guests with an even greater selection of sailings and the best value at sea to help them plan an unforgettable cruise vacation,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “So many travelers have been looking to make up for lost time and now we’re providing them with unique itineraries to check off those bucket-list destinations they may have longed for over the last year and a half. These port-rich itineraries allow our guests more time to explore unique destinations like a local and indulge in the cultural experiences around them.”

A total of 35 embarkation ports around the world are part of this offer, including two new-to-brand homeport destinations – Haifa, Israel and La Romana, Dominican Republic. Itinerary destinations reach all over the globe, from the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Panama Canal to Alaska, the Greek Isles, the Mediterranean, New England, and Northern Europe.

NCL’s itineraries are curated to be the best way to explore the world, giving guests local insights and immersive cultural experiences through overnight stays and long port hours in sought-after destinations. Highlights include…

Norwegian Spirit sailing a unique “Fire and Ice” itinerary to and from Honolulu and Vancouver, with the first sailing on June 12, 2022 and the second on October 2, 2022.

sailing a unique “Fire and Ice” itinerary to and from Honolulu and Vancouver, with the first sailing on June 12, 2022 and the second on October 2, 2022. Norwegian Epic offering a once-in-a-lifetime 14-day Grand Mediterranean holiday sailing from Venice on December 22, 2023, with visits to Europe’s iconic Christmas markets at each port.

offering a once-in-a-lifetime 14-day Grand Mediterranean holiday sailing from Venice on December 22, 2023, with visits to Europe’s iconic Christmas markets at each port. Norwegian Escape sailing a series of 7-day roundtrip cruises from Barcelona starting on May 26, 2024, featuring zero sea days and visiting six ports-of-call in France, Italy, and Spain.

sailing a series of 7-day roundtrip cruises from Barcelona starting on May 26, 2024, featuring zero sea days and visiting six ports-of-call in France, Italy, and Spain. Norwegian Joy offering multiple Panama Canal sailings from Miami and Los Angeles in 2023 and 2024, with lengthy port visits to allow for total immersion in all the ports have to offer.

offering multiple Panama Canal sailings from Miami and Los Angeles in 2023 and 2024, with lengthy port visits to allow for total immersion in all the ports have to offer. Norwegian Getaway sailing an outstanding 9-day roundtrip from Copenhagen on May 13, 2024, visiting seven different countries with over nine hours in each port.

sailing an outstanding 9-day roundtrip from Copenhagen on May 13, 2024, visiting seven different countries with over nine hours in each port. Norwegian Jewel exploring a 12-day transpacific voyage on April 10, 2024 from Tokyo to Seward, Alaska, visiting two new ports-of-call for NCL: Sendai, Japan and Dutch Harbor, Alaska.

With so many amazing voyages making company history, the “Greatest Deal Ever” is a great chance for eager cruise travelers to explore unique itineraries.

The sales promotion begins November 16 and is for a limited time only, making buying a cruise the perfect holiday gift for cruise travelers, no matter where they want to set sail or where they hope to explore.