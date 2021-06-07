Norwegian Cruise Line to Restart Cruises Out of Miami in August

Norwegian Cruise Line has released further plans on resuming cruise operations from the US this summer. This includes sailings out of Miami starting in August and the Norwegian Encore being deployed for Alaska sailings.

NCL Out of Miami and Alaska

Norwegian Cruise Line has already released details on restarting operations to Alaska and out of five US ports through the fall. The cruise line has now released further details on a restart from the US in August with the newest ship in the fleet sailing to Alaska and cruises restarting from Miami.

Norwegian Gem will kickstart cruises out of PortMiami on August 15, 2021. The ship will sail seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean and a four-day voyage to the Bahamas in November.

Norwegian Encore, which is currently the newest and largest ship in the fleet, will replace the Norwegian Bliss in Alaska. The Breakaway-plus class vessel will replace the previously announced cruises for Norwegian Bliss from Seattle, Washington, starting on August 7, 2021.

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said. “With these additional itineraries, we’re providing travelers with more opportunities to set sail from some of their favorite homeports and to some of their preferred destinations.” He continued to say, “We are very excited to sail in the U.S. again, and to sail first with our latest beautiful ship Norwegian Encore. We’re able to reintroduce her to our guests and invite them to experience her world-class offerings, as she makes her debut in Seattle and Alaska.”

Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock.com

Itineraries From the US Open for Bookings

As Norwegian Cruise Line plans its big comeback from August and through the remainder of 2021, cruises have now opened for a range of offerings from the US. Itineraries have opened up for Norwegian Breakaway from New York to Bermuda starting on September 26, 2021.

There are even more cruise offerings, with Norwegian Bliss departing from Los Angeles on October 24, 2021, sailing Mexican Riviera cruises, and Norwegian Escape cruising out of Port Canaveral starting on November 13 to the Caribbean. You can read all the previously announced deployments covering 10 NCL ships right here.

Norwegian Cruise Line has already announced that all guests and crew members will need to be fully vaccinated on cruises that depart through October 31, 2021. Doing this relaxes the rules onboard and a much better experience if people were not vaccinated.

There are still strict health measures in place onboard to follow the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Conditional Sailing Order guidelines.