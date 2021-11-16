Norwegian Cruise Line to Focus on Alaska in Next EMBARK Episode

Norwegian Cruise Line continues with its popular “EMBARK” video series, which is now moving away from episodes detailing the cruise line’s restart and behind-the-scenes operations. The focus of its highly anticipated new two-part episode will be on showcasing the best way to discover Alaska with NCL.

NCL’s “Adventure Alaska” Episode

Now that Norwegian Cruise Line is back in service with multiple ships, the popular “EMBARK” series is shifting its storytelling to adventures in Alaska. The cruise line will take viewers along for an incredible journey, showcasing the region as an amazing destination to discover and explore.

“Alaska is a bucket-list destination for so many travelers,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “It provides endless opportunities for adventure, wildlife encounters and awe-inspiring moments. While it is important for us to deliver these incredible experiences to our guests, it is also important to support and enrich these communities that rely on our presence each summer for their well-being. It’s a partnership that we value tremendously and have demonstrated through sustainable developments and programs across the region.”

Viewers will follow along with Andrea and Jayne, two members of NCL’s shoreside team, as they travel to Alaska for the very first time to learn first-hand the experiences guests can expect when cruising the region with NCL. Their journey begins at the Inside Passage and will include visits to Skagway, Anchorage, Denali, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, and Ketchikan.

Along the way in this two-part episode, Andrea and Jayne will be immersed in local culture, art, and cuisine by expert guides, while discovering endless wildlife viewing opportunities and the amazing scenery that makes Alaska so distinctive.

Experiences will include a thrilling ride along the mile-long ZipRider, the world’s largest zip line, visiting Mendenhall Glacier by helicopter, a ride aboard the glass-dome Wilderness Express Railway to visit Denali National Park and Preserve, and flying to the summit of Mount Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America.

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Viewers will also be treated to insights about NCL’s partnership work with Alaskan communities, such as the new Wilderness Landing, which was built in partnership with the Huna Totem Corporation, the village corporation owned by approximately 1,400 Alaska Native shareholders with aboriginal ties to Hoonah and the Glacier Bay area.

Viewers can follow the complete exploration of the destination on Dec. 9, 2021 when “Adventure Alaska” premieres on-demand at www.ncl.com/embark.

Visiting Alaska With NCL

Alaska is one of the most highly anticipated regions cruise passengers are eager to visit, especially since the region has been closed to travelers since the pandemic began in March 2020. Eager travelers were unable to cruise to Alaska in 2020 or most of 2021, making bookings in 2022 and 2023 very popular.

Norwegian Cruise Line offers amazing ways to experience Alaska with 5-16-day port-rich itineraries exploring the pristine beauty and wilderness of the Last Frontier.

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Guests can choose from smaller vessels such as Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Sun, and Norwegian Spirit for more intimate experiences, or can embark aboard the line’s newest ships, including Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Bliss, which were designed to bring the outside in, with expansive observation lounges and outdoor promenades.

Read More: Norwegian Cruise Ship Makes Maiden Call in Alaska During NCL’s First U.S. Comeback Sailing

Cruises depart from both Seattle and Vancouver, giving guests different options for beginning their cruise experience. More unique repositioning cruises bound for Alaska are leaving from San Diego, Honolulu, and Tokyo, giving guests extraordinary voyages to enjoy, all with the diverse and flexible experience Norwegian Cruise Line is known for.

Guests interested in booking their own amazing Alaskan voyage should consider Norwegian’s “Greatest Deal Ever” promotion with savings up to 70% off a second guest and plenty of free bonuses, just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. All NCL itineraries are part of the sale, making a once-in-a-lifetime Alaskan cruise more affordable for everyone.