Norwegian Cruise Line to Be Fully Operational in Three Months

Norwegian Cruise Line is working towards the end of its Great Cruise Comeback. Norwegian Jade sailed from Athens in July 2021 and since then, the company has been steadily adding ships step by step.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for the Miami-based cruise line. Only recently, the company halted sailings on several ships out of fears for the spread of the Omicron variant. However, in the coming three months, the company plans to start operations on eight vessels, bringing the fleet back in record time.

Nine Ships Currently Operational For Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Great Cruise Comeback would seem to be going slower than expected, mainly because the company started sailing with its first vessel on July 25, 2021. Of course, that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Just weeks ago, the company halted operations for no less than 11 cruise ships. Three ships have resumed operations again, and eight are scheduled to resume in the coming weeks and months.

Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock.com

Of those three cruise ships that did restart after the temporary suspension, Norwegian Dawn is currently sailing from Tampa Bay, Florida, on an 11-days, round-trip Caribbean cruise with calls in Antigua, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and more. Norwegian Getaway is sailing the Western Caribbean from the brand new cruise terminal in PortMiami. Norwegian Escape also resumed operations, sailing from Port Canaveral.

Other ships that are currently sailing are:

Norwegian Bliss sailing the Panama Canal from Los Angeles, California

Norwegian Breakaway sailing the Caribbean from New Orleans, Louisiana

Norwegian Encore sailing the Caribbean from Miami, Florida

Norwegian Epic sailing the Caribbean from San Juan, Puerto Rico

Norwegian Gem sailing the Southern Caribbean from New York

sailing the Southern Caribbean from New York Norwegian Joy sailing the Caribbean from Miami, Florida

Although most ships are operational in North America and the Caribbean right now, Norwegian Cruise Line will be expanding in the next three months to include a variety of destinations, including the Pacific, Central America, and Europe.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Full Fleet Operational By May 2022

Norwegian Cruise Line will be expanding its operational activity worldwide in the next three months. The cruise line intends to start cruises in various countries, including Italy, Spain, Panama, Tahiti, and the United States.

Norwegian Pearl will be making her comeback this week when she sets sail from Miami, Florida. Sailing on February 7, she will be sailing to Harvest Cay and Costa Maya on a 5-day cruise. From April, Norwegian Pearl will be sailing on Bermuda cruises from Boston.

Photo Credit: Ian_Stewart / Shutterstock

On March 2, 2022, Norwegian Sky will be setting sail to the Eastern Caribbean, also from Miami, on a series of Bahamas and Key West cruises ranging in length from 3- to 5-days. Ports of call include Key West, Nassau, and more.

Central America, Alaska, Pacific & Europe

The first ship to resume operations outside the United States will be Norwegian Jewel sailing from Panama City. Departing on March 29, her first cruise will be a 12-day cruise to San Diego, California. The ship will be calling in Puntarenas, Costa Rica; San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua; Acajutla, El Salvador; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; and Huatulco, Puerto Vallarta, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On March 30, Norwegian Jewel will return to operations from Civitavecchia near Rome, in Italy. She will be offering guests cruises to the Greek Isles. Norwegian Star will also be operating in the area, sailing from Barcelona, Spain, starting April 3.

By April 9, 2022, the moment that many guests have been waiting for will finally happen. Pride of America, the only large US-flag registered cruise ship, Pride of America, will start her sailings on April 9, 2022, from Honolulu, Hawaii. The ship will visit Kahului, Maui; Hilo, Hawaii; Kona, Hawaii; and Nāwiliwili, Kaua`i on 7-day cruises.

The two ships that will signal the completion of the Great Cruise Comeback for the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet are when Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Spirit return. Norwegian Sun will return on May 5, sailing from Seattle she will be marking the start of an entire season in Alaska.