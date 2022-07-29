Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Prima Class Vessel

During a ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Norwegian Cruise Line took delivery of the first of six Prima-class ships, Norwegian Prima, today, July 29. The vessel will be setting sail just over a month from now, on August 27.

During her inaugural season, Norwegian Prima will sail from Reykjavik, Iceland; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Copenhagen, Denmark, and Southampton, England, before heading to the United States, arriving in New York City on October 5.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Prima Delivered

During a ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, shipbuilder Fincantieri officially handed over Norwegian Prima, the first of six Prima-class ships, to Norwegian Cruise Line.

The delivery was slightly delayed. Earlier this year, Norwegian Cruise Line announced the original inaugural voyage had to be canceled and pushed back to August 27, 2022, due to supply chain challenges.

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

The ceremony was attended by Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, Frank Del Rio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, and Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fincantieri.

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Merchant Ships Division, Fincantieri: “We’re glad to work with Norwegian Cruise Line to create a world-class series of ships, and it’s a proud day seeing the first of the six Prima Class vessels delivered today. Norwegian Prima is packed with world-firsts, never-before-seen features, and extraordinary attractions you would never expect at sea”.

The ship is based on a prototype project developed by Fincantieri, offering all the amenities and freedoms Norwegian Cruise Line’s guests have gotten used to over the year. The vessel is highly energy efficient, optimizing the fuel consumption while at sea, and reducing the vessel’s environmental impact.

Photo Courtesy: Fincantieri

Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Norwegian Cruise Line “Today we usher in a thrilling new era in cruising as we celebrate the delivery of Norwegian Prima, the long-anticipated first ship in our extraordinary new Prima Class. She is a true testament to our Guest First philosophy as well as our commitment to deliver unforgettable experiences that exceed expectations.”

“We thank our wonderful partners at Fincantieri, whose coveted craftsmanship, expertise, and dedication, helped bring Norwegian Prima to life. We cannot wait to welcome our guests on board.”

Katy Perry To Christen Norwegian Prima

At 142,500 gross tons, with space for 3,215 guests, the ship is not the largest in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet; however, it is still packed with exciting and innovative features that puts Norwegian Prima in a league of its own.

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Launching this August, Norwegian Prima will be the first major cruise ship christened in Iceland, commencing her eight-day inaugural voyage in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik on August 27,2022, sailing to Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The ship will be christened by Godmother Katy Perry, who will christen the new ship and perform during a naming ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland, on August 27, 2022.

The ship, together with five more ships on order, will form the backbone of the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet. The cruise line will be receiving a new ship every year through 2027.

Packed With Amenities

Guests, young and old, will enjoy many amenities onboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship. The ship, which will have several homeports during its inaugural year of sailings, will feature several never-seen-before activities.

One of the most impressive features is a three-level speedway, where guests can test their racing abilities while speeding across the aft decks. There will also be a freefall dry slide called The Drop, where users will experience a 10-story plunge, and two more dry slides called The Rush, where passengers can race each other down the slides.

For those looking for a more relaxing vacation, Norwegian Prima features a vast spa area, which also houses the first charcoal sauna at sea. The $850 Million vessel is not lacking personal space and dining areas.

The Norwegian Prima has the highest space ratio among the contemporary and premium cruise ships. With Prima, customers can choose from the most suite types, the largest three-bedroom suites, and the largest inside, oceanview, and balcony cabins.

One area that is sure to be a guest favorite is Ocean Boulevard. It wraps around the entire deck at over 44,000 square feet/4,000 meters long, allowing guests to connect to the ocean while enjoying alfresco dining and elevated experiences.

First Voyage September 3

After her inaugural voyage, Norwegian Prima will sail from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on September 3. The 10 Night Europe: Amsterdam To Copenhagen cruise will call in Kiel and Warnemunde, Germany, Gdynia, Poland, Tallinn, Estonia, and Stockholm, Sweden.

After her christening cruise, which sails from Southampton to New York City on September 23, Norwegian Prima will arrive in New York City on October 5. Norwegian Prima will sail from New York City, Miami, and Port Canaveral during her stay in the United States.

From December 2023, Norwegian Prima will be based in Galveston, Texas, sailing on a series of 7-night Caribbean cruises to Harvest Caye, Belize; Cozumel, Mexico; and Roatan, Honduras.