Norwegian Cruise Line Suspends Most U.S. Cruises Into the Fall

Major news from Norwegian Cruise Line as it seems the pressure the line has been applying to the CDC has not worked. The line has now canceled most voyages departing from US ports for a large part of the summer.

Some of these cancelations run well into the fall, including as far back as November. It shows the cruise line has very little confidence we will be seeing any cruises departing the US. It also points out the conversations that have been ongoing between the CDC and the cruise lines are at an all-time low point in terms of cruises resuming any time soon.

Major Cancelations For US Based Ships

The list of canceled US sailing reads like a bad dream. Guests booked on US cruises will be thoroughly disappointed that one of the major cruise lines now sees itself forced to take significant action regarding sailings from the US.

Even cruises onboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s only US registered vessel, Pride of America, have now been canceled until the end of July, which spells bad news for those planning a cruise to Hawaii, the vessel’s traditional sailing area.

Norwegian Cruise Line ships are now suspended through to the following dates:

Pride of America – July 31, 2021

Norwegian Bliss – July 31, 2021

Norwegian Sky – August 30, 2021

Norwegian Star – September 23, 2021

Norwegian Spirit – September 24, 2021

Norwegian Dawn – September 26, 2021

Norwegian Sun – October 7, 2021

Norwegian Escape – October 10, 2021

Norwegian Breakaway – October 17, 2021

Norwegian Encore – October 28, 2021

Norwegian Pearl – November 7, 2021

Norwegian Jewel – November 13, 2021

Norwegian Cruise Line has also already confirmed that Norwegian Gem regular sailings are canceled through November 17, 2021, as she will be offering new voyages out of the Dominican Republic from August 15, 2021. Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway will begin sailings in the Mediterranean from September. Norwegian Jade will start sailings from Athens and Norwegian Joy will also start cruises in the Caribbean this summer.

Photo Credit: Igor Grochev / Shutterstock.com

Peace of Mind Policy Extended

The Cruise Line also extended its temporary Peace of Mind cancelation policy to guests sailing on cruises with embarkation dates through October 31, 2021. These guests have the flexibility to cancel their cruise 15 days before departure.

Those who take advantage of the Peace of Mind policy will receive a full refund in the form of a future cruise credit, which guests may apply to any sailing through December 31, 2022.

In addition, final payment for all voyages with embarkations through October 31, 2021, will require payment 60 days before embarkation versus the standard 120 days.

Guests who had an active reservation on a suspended cruise will automatically receive a refund of their cruise fare in the original form of payment for the amount paid by June 1 for the April 6 suspension and June 22 for our April 28 suspension.

Additionally, Norwegian will automatically add a 10% off coupon to the guest’s account if the guest has not already received one for a previously canceled sailing or an account with a 10% coupon.

Is Alaska Still on the Program?

Alaskan cruises for the remainder of 2021 on Norwegian Cruise Line ships are not canceled, but the line has decided to stop taking bookings for any sailings in 2021. This comes after the cruise ship ban Canada implemented a few months ago. At the same time, several US laws prevent ships from sailing to Alaska even if the Conditional Sail Order is lifted.

Also Read: Alaska Senator Says “CDC is Dragging its Feet” On Allowing Cruises to Resume

According to Norwegian Cruise line, they are currently exploring several initiatives that may allow such cruises to continue. Although the line is working through all available options as quickly as possible, and will also continue to work with the Canadian government to amend the current suspension.

Photo Credit: Gary Besinga / Shutterstock.com

Why More Cancelations?

While the cruise news from other parts of the world has been highly positive, with many nations planning to let cruises resume and other nations already allowing cruises to take place in their waters, the situation in the US is much more difficult.

The current round of cancelations and postponements from Norwegian Cruise Line points towards an all-time low in relations between the CDC and the cruise industry.

Two letters from Frank Del Rio to the CDC have so far gone unanswered, and several US states are suing the CDC and federal government. All this seems to point to a stalemate between the two camps, now resulting in Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival Corporation adding more and more ports outside the US.

The exodus of cruise lines and ships which was predicted, seems to be fully underway then, especially as Norwegian added even more ships sailing from the Caribbean and Mediterranean in the same press release.