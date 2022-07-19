Norwegian Cruise Line Ship to Sail Hip Hop Charter Hosted By DJ Khalid

The only hip-hop music fest at sea has announced its 2023 embarkation dates. The second annual Days of Summer Cruise Fest will be chartering Norwegian Cruise Line for its premiere hip hop experience hosted by DJ Khalid, featuring two of hip hop’s top billboard chart artists.

Days of Summer Cruise Fest 2023

Next year’s Days of Summer Cruise Fest dates have now been released and will embark from Miami, Florida, sailing to the Bahamas onboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sky.

It will take place on July 2–5, 2023 and will be hosted by the talented hip-hop star DJ Khalid. The cruise will visit Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas on day two and Nassau on day three before heading back to the Port of Miami.

Lil Baby and Future will be performing at sea for this event and kick off the second sailing for the festival music cruise. They will provide unique sets across various venues throughout the ship and will be performing on island excursions in the Bahamas.

Photo Credit: Days of Summer Cruise Fest

Special events onboard this sailing include 2000s Throwback Concert, Hip-Hop Comedy, Hip-Hop Workout Class, Rep Your City Party, Sail Away Party, and much more.

Due to the pandemic the fourth annual hip hop cruise festival, set to sail July 1, 2020, was canceled but the premier music cruise event is now back stronger than ever with an impressive lineup.

Known as the ultimate hip hop cruise festival experience, this four-night cruise will offer non-stop hip hop entertainment while sailing to the Caribbean along with the industry’s greatest DJs.

Days of Summer Cruise Fest, formerly known as Summerfest, hosted its second annual event in 2019 featuring festival headliner Post Malone and superstar Cardi B.

The highlighted event in 2019 was featured in Rolling Stone, Billboard, COMPLEX, HipHopDX, The Source, TheFADER, Hypebeast, Cruise Critic, Sun-Sentinel and much more.

Guests choosing to book this summer music cruise must be at least 21 years of age. Bookings for the 2023 sailing are currently available for purchase with special early bird rates until October 1, 2022.

Norwegian Sky

The 77,104-ton Norwegian Sky has a guest capacity of 2,004 at double occupancy and features limitless entertainment options for everyone.

Photo Credit: Vlad G / Shutterstock

Fully refurbished in 2019, the ship offers a wide variety of bars and lounges, an onboard spa, and a cruise casino. Included in the renovation and a highlight for many guests is the full-service Starbucks onboard.

The popular ship offers 3- and 4-day cruises year-round from the Port of Miami to the Bahamas and boasts of ten dining options and 24-hour room service and pizzeria options.

Norwegian Sky sails year-round to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, a popular destination privately owned by Norwegian Cruise Line, bringing guests to its eco-friendly beaches for whole-day visits.