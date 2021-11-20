Norwegian Cruise Line Ship Resumes Sailings From Miami, Florida

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Great Cruise Comeback continues with the Norwegian Joy resuming sailings from Miami, Florida, on November 20. The vessel becomes the ninth ship in the fleet to restart since suspensions started in Spring 2020.

Norwegian Joy Restarts Cruises

The Breakaway-Plus class cruise ship restarted from Miami, Florida, for the first time since suspensions started in March 2020. Norwegian Joy departed on November 20 from the cruise capital of the world on the first seven-day voyage with guests onboard and becoming the month in the NCL fleet to be back in service.

“The momentum of our Great Cruise Comeback continues as Norwegian Joy resumes voyages from our beloved hometown of Miami to join our other world-class vessels sailing from our brand-new terminal to continue delivering unforgettable guest experiences,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Photo Courtesy: NCL

The vessel is now sailing a series of seven-day roundtrip Caribbean cruises calling at Roatán, Bay Islands; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Harvest Caye in Belize, the cruise line own private island destination. Norwegian Joy will continue to offer week-long sailings through April 23, 2022.

Sommer continues to say, “With the launch of our ninth ship, we now have more than two-thirds of our berths in operation, and we couldn’t be more excited. Norwegian Joy’s comeback is perfectly timed with the recent launch of our ‘Greatest Deal Ever‘ and latest deployment of itineraries, we’re making it even easier for our guests to book a well-deserved getaway offering them more destinations and ships to choose along with the best value at sea.”

Photo By: Norwegian Cruise Line

For the Holiday season, Norwegian Joy will offer an 11-day cruise that departs Miami on December 23, 2021. The voyage includes visits to Willemstad, Curaçao; Oranjestad, Aruba; Castries, St. Lucia; St. John’s, Antigua; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. There will also be a New Year’s Day call at Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

More NCL Ships to Resume from Miami

Norwegian Joy is the second ship in the fleet to resume sailings from PortMiami as Norwegian Gem was the first on August 15, 2021. However, the Norwegian Gem has already moved to operate cruises from New York. In total, there will be four Norwegian Cruise Line ships operating from PortMiami, with an additional three vessels restarting from the port in December 2021.

Following her deployment in Alaska, on December 12, Norwegian Encore will become the third ship in the fleet sailing from Miami. The ship will offer a series of seven-day voyages through April 10, 2021, 2022, including calls at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Getaway, which already resumed cruises in Europe in September 2021, will move to the world’s cruise capital with cruises starting on December 22, 2021. The ship will sail the eastern Caribbean on five-and-nine-day voyages through February 11, 2022.

Norwegian Pearl will restart sailings for the first time since suspensions started and will become the fourth ship from Norwegian Cruise Line operating from Miami. The vessel will resume on December 23 with an 11-day roundtrip Panama Canal sailing, including calls to Cartagena, Colombia; Panama Canal/Gatun Lake and Colón, Panama; Puerto Limón, Costa Rica; Roatán, Bay Islands; Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Also Read: Which Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Have Restarted?

To date, there are nine Norwegian Cruise Line ships back sailing with protocols in place to make sure guests and crew remain safe. The cruise line will also need guests to undergo a single pre-cruise test from January 17, 2022. More ships will resume in 2022.